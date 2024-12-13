The Parramatta Eels have bolstered their forward depth by signing Fijian international Kitione Kautoga on a development contract for the 2025 season, with plans to elevate him to the Top 30 squad by 2026.

The signing is significant for both the club and the promising young forward, who has already showcased potential on both the NRL and international stages.

The Eels bid farewell to some considerable size and muscle at the conclusion of the 2024 season, with Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Ofahiki Ogden and Makahesi Makatoa all departing, leaving a gap in the pack.

Kautoga, who made his NRL debut in 2022 for the Wests Tigers, has experienced a whirlwind career trajectory.

After joining the Canterbury Bulldogs mid-2023 and spending the 2024 season at Belmore, the dynamic forward no longer appears in the plans for the blue and whites.

Eels fans will be looking back to his international debut for Fiji during the Pacific Championships with great interest.

Parramatta Eels General Manager of Football Mark O'Neill expressed the club's enthusiasm for Kautoga's signing, describing the potential he brings to the team.

“We are delighted to welcome Kitione to the Parramatta Eels,” O'Neill said.

“He's an exciting young talent who has already had a taste of NRL and we believe he will be a good addition to our squad.”

Kautoga has commenced training with the Eels and will be a part of the Members open training session at Granville Park on December 14.

The forward's integration into the team's preseason preparations is seen as a critical step in his development.

“His inclusion in our preseason training will provide him with an opportunity to integrate into our systems and build relationships with his teammates,” O'Neill added.

“We're confident that under the guidance of our coaching staff, he will continue to grow and thrive.”

Eels officials will be keen to see how the emerging Fijian star will evolve under the guidance of Parramatta's coaching staff, in particular incoming head coach Jason Ryles, with sights set on a bright future in the Top 30 squad by 2026.