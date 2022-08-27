The Canberra Raiders have confirmed a list of six players set to depart the club at the end of the 2022 season.

Of the six, only Sam Williams is yet to find a new club, with Josh Hodgson (Parramatta Eels), Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad (New Zealand Warriors), Adam Elliot (Newcastle Knights), Ryan Sutton (Canterbury Bulldogs) and Harry Rushton (Huddersfield Giants) already having their new clubs locked in.

All six had already been announced by the club, which will come as good news for Elijah Anderson and Adrian Trevilyan, who are the only two players remaining off-contract at the end of this season.

It means the Raiders will enter the off-season with a number of spots still to be filled in their 30-man squad, with no signings yet announced for 2023.

The Raiders, in addition to not signing any new players for 2023, haven't been overly linked with any players in the out of contract market, although they could look to promote players from their development squad.

Elijah Anderson is the most likely candidate, while Brad Morkos played for the New South Wales under-19 State of Origin side this year and should be approaching a first-grade debut next season.

Ata Mariota and Clay Webb are the other options for the club to promote into their Top 30.

All six players were farewelled by the club today in their final home game of the season - a win against the Manly Sea Eagles - with the Raiders now only needing a win next weekend against the Wests Tigers to qualify for the finals.