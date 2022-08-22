The Manly Sea Eagles have confirmed that Martin Taupau and Andrew Davey will join Kieran Foran and Dylan Walker in departing the club at the end of 2022.

The quartert follow Sione Fainu (Wests Tigers) and Jorge Taufua (Wakefield Trinity) out the door after the duo left mid-season for new clubs.

Foran and Walker's departure from the northern beaches had already been confirmed by way of club switches, with Foran to take his experience to the Gold Coast Titans, and Walker his utility value to the New Zealand Warriors.

Both players have been floated as excellent additions to their new clubs for the 2023 season, fixing critical issues at each club.

Davey and Taupau have both been rumoured to be heading for the Brookvale exits, and that has now been confirmed to be the case with the club posting a short video to their website on Monday evening featuring all four players.

Taupau spoke out earlier in the season about the fact no club had approached him with a deal, although it was speculated in the lead-up to August 1 that he could have been handed an immediate release to join the blue and gold.

That ultimately fell through, however, it's believed the Eels are still interested.

The Eels have also previously been linked with Davey, although the latest reports suggest he will find a lifeline at the Canterbury Bulldogs.

Davey spoke out last week confirming Manly hadn't offered him a new deal, and that he was struggling to find one with the NRL still failing to confirm the salary cap total for 2023.

All four players were given a lap of honour on Saturday evening after the club's pasting at the hands of the Cronulla Sharks, with the Sea Eagles to now hit the road for matches with the Canberra Raiders and Canterbury Bulldogs over the final fortnight of the season.