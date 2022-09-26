Former Melbourne Storm back up dummy half Tyson Smoothy will link up with the Brisbane Broncos on a fulltime deal in 2023.

Smoothy, who played for the Queensland under-16 team in 2015, and captained the under-18 State team in 2017, has failed to kick on to the heights that were once predicted for him.

Moving from the Brisbane Broncos under-20s National Youth Cup team, he played for the Sunshine Coast Falcons in the Queensland Cup, before shifting to the Penrith Panthers in 2020, where he played NSW Cup and at the NRL Nines in Auckland.

He then moved to the Melbourne Storm in 2021 on a train and trial deal for the season, making his debut in Round 1 after injuries to both Harry Grant and Brandon Smith.

The young dummy half - who is now 23 - only managed four games for the Storm though before being let go, where he was picked by the Falcons once again, who are one of the Storm's feeder teams.

Named Queensland Cup hooker of the ear in the team of the season though, Smoothy's form has seen him re-enter the NRL, where he will take up a contract with the Broncos.

The Falcons confirmed his departure in celebrating the award through their Facebook page.

"Congratulations to Falcons number nine Tyson Smoothy who was named at hooker in the Hostplus Cup Team of the Year at the QRL Awards on Friday!" the post read.

"Tyson has also signed a full-time contract with the Brisbane Broncos for 2023 so will sadly be leaving the Falcons Nest, but we would like to wish him all the very best next season and we thank him for his outstanding contribution to the Falcons Football Club over the years!"

It's unclear at this stage whether the contract for Smoothy will be a train and trial, development, or top 30 deal.

Jake Turpin is set to leave the Broncos, and while Blake Mozer is coming through and will likely debut next year, the only other dummy half options within the top 30 are Cory Paix and Billy Walters.