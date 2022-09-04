The North Queensland Cowboys have confirmed the departure of five players during the club's end-of-season awards.

Tom Gilbert, Connelly Lemuelu, Kane Bradley, Emry Pere and Morgan McWhirter won't be with the club in 2023 with General Manager of Football Michael Luck wishing the players all the best in their future endeavours.

Gilbert and Lemuelu had already been confirmed as leaving the club, with the pair signing with the new expansion club the Dolphins.

The future of Bradley, Pere and McWhirter in the NRL is unclear though. Pere is the only one to have made his NRL debut and played two games for the club off the bench in 2020.

All three players are quite young and still have plenty of time to break through as consitent first-grade players if given a chance.

Bradley, originally with the Wests Tigers, was part of a player swap back in 2021 and could look for a move back to Sydney.

Interestingly, prop forward Jordan McLean was not farewelled by the club but currently remains off contract heading into 2023.

The Cowboys have surprised many in 2022, finishing 3rd on the ladder with many pundits predicting they would be in the hunt for the wooden spoon.

Off the back of the successful season, they have managed to re-sign a host of players including Reuben Cotter (2025), Scott Drinkwater (2027), Mitchell Dunn (2023), Brendan Elliot (2023), Jake Granville (2023), Ben Hampton (2023), Heilum Luki (2025), Jeremiah Nanai (2023), Griffin Neame (2025) and Taniela Sadrugu (2023).