The NRL team lists are in for Round 3 with a handful of shock calls and some big injury updates hidden in between.

Here are all the big talking points.

CLICK HERE FOR ALL 16 ROUND 3 TEAMS

Tigers bring Tamou straight back at Twal's expense

James Tamou - one of the five Tigers co-captains - will make his return from injury straight into the starting 13 for Michael Maguire in what can only be described as a surprise move.

Tamou hasn't been at his best since he left the Penrith Panthers at the end of 2020. Last year's sole captain held his spot in the starting side seemingly based on that fact alone, but to regain it back in 2022 seems an odd call from the under pressure coach.

The Tigers come into this week at zero and two already, and it could be their last chance to win a game until May. That said, the Tigers could well be zero and seven with heads ready to roll come a third of the season being completed.

That all said, Tamou being returned to the starting side ahead of one of the forward pack leaders at the club in Alex Twal makes very little sense.

Jake Simpkin being retained on the bench alongside Tyrone Peachey makes even less sense, with Maguire's team desperate for a win but seemingly getting it all wrong at the selection table after not scoring until the 75th minute last week against the Newcastle Knights in a horrendous performance.

Roosters make stunning call to bench Origin second rower

Nat Butcher has been impressive since coming onto the scene in the NRL, and was one of the forwards who stood up time and time again for the Roosters during an injury-ravaged 2021 campaign.

But replacing Angus Crichton when the Origin back rower is fit and firing will take a whole new level of impressive.

Crichton may not get the same raps as some of the competition's other big-hitting second rowers, but he is an Origin player for a reason.

A consistent force out wide, he was near his best in last week's trouncing of the Sea Eagles, and Butcher being promoted ahead of him is one of this weekend's biggest eyebrow raisers.

Big names near return

Both Nathan Cleary and Brandon Smith have been named amongst the reserves for the Penrith Panthers and Melbourne Storm respectively, suggesting they both could be pushing for a return this weekend.

Cleary had originally been ruled out for "at least the first three weeks of the season" as he recovers from a shoulder injury which hampered the second half of last season and required off-season surgery.

Despite the Panthers saying they would refuse to rush him back in fear of re-injuring the shoulder before it was at full strength, being named among the reserves seems to suggest that, even if he doesn't play this week, he certainly will next time around.

Smith's return is much more of a surprise.

A hand injury sustained against the Wests Tigers was set to rule him out for anywhere between three and six weeks, and yet, he is rated as a chance to return in two.

If he plays, he will likely shift to lock given Harry Grant's unbelievably strong performance in last week's golden point victory over the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Tariq Sims the middle third forward

The St George Illawarra Dragons pulled a late swap last week to play Tariq Sims at lock, and now they have done it again, with Anthony Griffin seemingly confirming he wants more size starting games in the middle third.

It was thought at the time as a one-off ploy, with Jack de Belin to return to the lock position next week, but he will once again come off the bench against a much smaller forward at the Cronulla Sharks, particularly with Cameron McInnes on the other side now back from injury along with Dale Finucane.

It's, in some ways, understandable to want to find Sims a position given neither Jack Bird or Jaydn Su'A will be moving based on their respectively excellent starts to the season, but that simply doesn't mean a player of Sims quality - an Origin second-rower - should be playing out of position to accommodate it.

The original talk in the pre-season was that De Belin would play in the front row, Bird from lock and Sims in the second row. Even though Bird's form has been excellent, he wouldn't look out of place in the middle third, and there is still seemingly no reason that shouldn't be happening.

Young gun wins race for Penrith wing spot and chance to knock Staines out long-term

Taylan May; remember the name.

He played one game last year for the Panthers, but returns this season with a now prolonged shot on the wing as Brian To'o spends what is likely to be six or more weeks recovering from a knee injury.

That means May now has a chance to become established in first-grade, and don't be surprised if by the time To'o returns, the calls for May to play ahead of Charlie Staines - which have already been numerous - reach a fever pitch.

The young gun showed what he was made of in reserve grade last year, and could well take that form straight into first-grade in a now exceptionally youthful backline for the men from the foot of the mountains.

Kris on the outer in Canberra with Savage overlooked again

Sebastian Kris was excellent at the back end of last year, but his axing back to the reserves list after just a single game this year to accommodate the return of Nick Cotric and Jordan Rapana shows just how far down the pecking order he has fallen.

With no sign of Jarrod Croker, Kris should have been able to lock up a starting spot, but has somewhat surprisingly lost out to Matthew Timoko.

Timoko has made a solid start to the season, but was, like many of his teammates, exceptionally quiet against the Cowboys on Saturday evening.

Speaking of quiet, and it's surely time for Xavier Savage to be considered for the fullback jumper. He has sat in the queue for the first two weeks behind the returning Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, who has been solid without being brilliant.

The Raiders seemingly need brilliant at the back though, and Savage was superb at the start of last year.