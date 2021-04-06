2021-04-08T09:50:00ZStadium Australia
Rabbitohs
Broncos
1 Latrell MitchellLatrell Mitchell
2 Alex JohnstonAlex Johnston
3 Dane GagaiDane Gagai
4 Campbell GrahamCampbell Graham
5 Josh MansourJosh Mansour
6 Benji MarshallBenji Marshall
7 Adam ReynoldsAdam Reynolds
8 Thomas BurgessThomas Burgess
9 Damien CookDamien Cook
10 Tevita TatolaTevita Tatola
11 Jacob HostJacob Host
12 Jaydn Su’aJaydn Su’a
13 Cameron MurrayCameron Murray
 
14 Dean HawkinsDean Hawkins
15 Mark NichollsMark Nicholls
16 Patrick MagoPatrick Mago
17 Jai ArrowJai Arrow
 
18 Hame SeleHame Sele
19 Jaxson PauloJaxson Paulo
20 Troy DarganTroy Dargan
21 Steven MarstersSteven Marsters
Jamayne IsaakoJamayne Isaako 1
Xavier CoatesXavier Coates 2
Richie KennarRichie Kennar 3
Tesi NiuTesi Niu 4
David MeadDavid Mead 5
Anthony MilfordAnthony Milford 6
Tom DeardenTom Dearden 7
Matthew LodgeMatthew Lodge 8
Jake TurpinJake Turpin 9
Payne HaasPayne Haas 10
Alex GlennAlex Glenn 11
Jordan RikiJordan Riki 12
Tevita Pangai JuniorTevita Pangai Junior 13
 
Brodie CroftBrodie Croft 14
Thomas FleglerThomas Flegler 15
John AsiataJohn Asiata 16
Ben Te’oBen Te’o 17
 
Ethan BullemorEthan Bullemor 18
Rhys KennedyRhys Kennedy 19
Cory PaixCory Paix 20
Jesse ArtharsJesse Arthars 21

2021-04-09T08:00:00ZCentral Coast Stadium
Warriors
Sea Eagles
1 Roger Tuivasa-SheckRoger Tuivasa-Sheck
2 David Fusitu’aDavid Fusitu’a
3 Adam PompeyAdam Pompey
4 Marcelo MontoyaMarcelo Montoya
5 Ken MaumaloKen Maumalo
6 Kodi NikorimaKodi Nikorima
7 Sean O’SullivanSean O’Sullivan
8 Leeson Ah MauLeeson Ah Mau
9 Wayde EganWayde Egan
10 Tohu HarrisTohu Harris
11 Eliesa KatoaEliesa Katoa
12 Jack MurchieJack Murchie
13 Jazz TevagaJazz Tevaga
 
14 Ben Murdoch-MasilaBen Murdoch-Masila
15 Tom AleTom Ale
16 Kane EvansKane Evans
17 Josh CurranJosh Curran
 
18 Rocco BerryRocco Berry
20 Paul TurnerPaul Turner
21 Jackson FreiJackson Frei
22 Taniela OtukoloTaniela Otukolo
Dylan WalkerDylan Walker 1
Jason SaabJason Saab 2
Brad ParkerBrad Parker 3
Morgan HarperMorgan Harper 4
Reuben GarrickReuben Garrick 5
Kieran ForanKieran Foran 6
Daly Cherry-EvansDaly Cherry-Evans 7
Taniela PasekaTaniela Paseka 8
Lachlan CrokerLachlan Croker 9
Martin TaupauMartin Taupau 10
Jack GosiewskiJack Gosiewski 11
Josh SchusterJosh Schuster 12
Jake TrbojevicJake Trbojevic 13
 
Cade CustCade Cust 14
Toafofoa SipleyToafofoa Sipley 15
Sean KeppieSean Keppie 16
Josh AloiaiJosh Aloiai 17
 
Tevita FunaTevita Funa 18
Zac SaddlerZac Saddler 19
Christian TuipulotuChristian Tuipulotu 20
Ben TrbojevicBen Trbojevic 21

2021-04-09T09:55:00ZBlueBet Stadium
Panthers
Raiders
1 Stephen CrichtonStephen Crichton
2 Charlie StainesCharlie Staines
3 Paul MomirovskiPaul Momirovski
4 Matt BurtonMatt Burton
5 Brian To’oBrian To’o
6 Jarome LuaiJarome Luai
7 Nathan ClearyNathan Cleary
8 Moses LeotaMoses Leota
9 Mitch KennyMitch Kenny
10 James Fisher-HarrisJames Fisher-Harris
11 Viliame KikauViliame Kikau
12 Kurt CapewellKurt Capewell
13 Isaah YeoIsaah Yeo
 
14 Tyrone MayTyrone May
15 Spencer LeniuSpencer Leniu
16 Matthew EisenhuthMatthew Eisenhuth
17 Liam MartinLiam Martin
 
18 Scott SorensenScott Sorensen
19 Robert JenningsRobert Jennings
20 J’Maine HopgoodJ’Maine Hopgood
21 Jaeman SalmonJaeman Salmon
C. Nicoll-KlokstadCharnze Nicoll-Klokstad 1
Bailey SimonssonBailey Simonsson 2
Jarrod CrokerJarrod Croker 3
Sebastian KrisSebastian Kris 4
Jordan RapanaJordan Rapana 5
Jack WightonJack Wighton 6
George WilliamsGeorge Williams 7
Josh PapaliiJosh Papalii 8
Josh HodgsonJosh Hodgson 9
Ryan SuttonRyan Sutton 10
Hudson YoungHudson Young 11
Elliott WhiteheadElliott Whitehead 12
Joseph TapineJoseph Tapine 13
 
Tom StarlingTom Starling 14
Siliva HaviliSiliva Havili 15
Iosia SoliolaIosia Soliola 16
Ryan JamesRyan James 17
 
Sam WilliamsSam Williams 18
Semi ValemeiSemi Valemei 19
Dunamis LuiDunamis Lui 20
Corey Harawira-NaeraCorey Harawira-Naera 21

2021-04-10T05:00:00ZCbus Super Stadium
Titans
Knights
1 AJ BrimsonAJ Brimson
2 Phillip SamiPhillip Sami
3 Brian KellyBrian Kelly
4 Patrick HerbertPatrick Herbert
5 Corey ThompsonCorey Thompson
6 Tanah BoydTanah Boyd
7 Jamal FogartyJamal Fogarty
8 Jarrod WallaceJarrod Wallace
9 Mitch ReinMitch Rein
10 Tino Fa’asuamaleauiTino Fa’asuamaleaui
11 Kevin ProctorKevin Proctor
12 David FifitaDavid Fifita
13 Tyrone PeacheyTyrone Peachey
 
14 Moeaki FotuaikaMoeaki Fotuaika
15 Sam LisoneSam Lisone
16 Jaimin JolliffeJaimin Jolliffe
17 Erin ClarkErin Clark
 
18 Beau FermorBeau Fermor
19 Herman Ese’eseHerman Ese’ese
20 Sam McIntyreSam McIntyre
21 Ashley TaylorAshley Taylor
Kalyn PongaKalyn Ponga 1
Starford To’aStarford To’a 2
Enari TualaEnari Tuala 3
Gehamat ShibasakiGehamat Shibasaki 4
Hymel HuntHymel Hunt 5
Connor WatsonConnor Watson 6
Blake GreenBlake Green 7
David KlemmerDavid Klemmer 8
Jayden BraileyJayden Brailey 9
Daniel SaifitiDaniel Saifiti 10
Tyson FrizellTyson Frizell 11
Mitch BarnettMitch Barnett 12
Sauaso SueSauaso Sue 13
 
Chris RandallChris Randall 14
Pasami SauloPasami Saulo 15
Josh KingJosh King 16
Brodie JonesBrodie Jones 17
 
Jack JohnsJack Johns 18
Brayden MusgroveBrayden Musgrove 19
Nathanael SasagiNathanael Sasagi 20
Garrett SmithGarrett Smith 21

2021-04-10T07:30:00ZHBF Park
Bulldogs
Storm
1 D. Watene-ZelezniakDallin Watene-Zelezniak
2 Nick CotricNick Cotric
3 Will HopoateWill Hopoate
4 Corey AllanCorey Allan
5 Tui KatoaTui Katoa
6 Jake AverilloJake Averillo
7 Kyle FlanaganKyle Flanagan
8 Luke ThompsonLuke Thompson
9 Sione KatoaSione Katoa
10 Jack HetheringtonJack Hetherington
11 Adam ElliottAdam Elliott
12 Corey WaddellCorey Waddell
13 Josh JacksonJosh Jackson
 
14 Jackson TopineJackson Topine
15 Renouf AtoniRenouf Atoni
16 Dylan NapaDylan Napa
17 Ofahiki OgdenOfahiki Ogden
 
19 Brandon WakehamBrandon Wakeham
20 Chris SmithChris Smith
21 Dean BrittDean Britt
22 Joe StimsonJoe Stimson
Ryan PapenhuyzenRyan Papenhuyzen 1
George JenningsGeorge Jennings 2
Reimis SmithReimis Smith 3
Justin OlamJustin Olam 4
Josh Addo-CarrJosh Addo-Carr 5
Cameron MunsterCameron Munster 6
Jahrome HughesJahrome Hughes 7
Jesse BromwichJesse Bromwich 8
Brandon SmithBrandon Smith 9
Christian WelchChristian Welch 10
Felise KaufusiFelise Kaufusi 11
Kenneath BromwichKenneath Bromwich 12
N. Asofa-SolomonaNelson Asofa-Solomona 13
 
Chris LewisChris Lewis 14
Tui KamikamicaTui Kamikamica 15
Tom EisenhuthTom Eisenhuth 16
Nicho HynesNicho Hynes 17
 
Aaron PeneAaron Pene 18
Dean IeremiaDean Ieremia 19
Brenko LeeBrenko Lee 20
Harry GrantHarry Grant 21

2021-04-10T09:35:00ZSCG
Roosters
Sharks
1 James TedescoJames Tedesco
2 Daniel TupouDaniel Tupou
3 Josh MorrisJosh Morris
4 Joseph ManuJoseph Manu
5 Brett MorrisBrett Morris
6 Drew HutchisonDrew Hutchison
7 Sam WalkerSam Walker
8 Isaac LiuIsaac Liu
9 Freddy LussickFreddy Lussick
10 Siosiua TaukeiahoSiosiua Taukeiaho
11 Angus CrichtonAngus Crichton
12 Sitili TupouniuaSitili Tupouniua
13 Victor RadleyVictor Radley
 
14 Ben MarschkeBen Marschke
15 J. Waerea-HargreavesJared Waerea-Hargreaves
16 Nat ButcherNat Butcher
17 Fletcher BakerFletcher Baker
 
18 Daniel Suluka-FifitaDaniel Suluka-Fifita
19 Egan ButcherEgan Butcher
20 Joseph SuaaliiJoseph Suaalii
21 Matt IkuvaluMatt Ikuvalu
William KennedyWilliam Kennedy 1
Mawene HirotiMawene Hiroti 2
Josh DuganJosh Dugan 3
Jesse RamienJesse Ramien 4
Ronaldo MulitaloRonaldo Mulitalo 5
Matt MoylanMatt Moylan 6
Chad TownsendChad Townsend 7
Braden Hamlin-UeleBraden Hamlin-Uele 8
Blayke BraileyBlayke Brailey 9
Aaron WoodsAaron Woods 10
Teig WiltonTeig Wilton 11
Wade GrahamWade Graham 12
Toby RudolfToby Rudolf 13
 
Connor TraceyConnor Tracey 14
Aiden TolmanAiden Tolman 15
Jack WilliamsJack Williams 16
Billy MagouliasBilly Magoulias 17
 
Braydon TrindallBraydon Trindall 18
Nene MacdonaldNene Macdonald 19
Andrew FifitaAndrew Fifita 20
Franklin PeleFranklin Pele 21

2021-04-11T06:05:00ZLeichhardt Oval
Wests Tigers
Cowboys
1 Daine LaurieDaine Laurie
2 David NofoalumaDavid Nofoaluma
3 James RobertsJames Roberts
4 Moses MbyeMoses Mbye
5 Tommy TalauTommy Talau
6 Adam DoueihiAdam Doueihi
7 Luke BrooksLuke Brooks
8 Zane MusgroveZane Musgrove
9 Jacob LiddleJacob Liddle
10 James TamouJames Tamou
11 Luke GarnerLuke Garner
12 Luciano LeiluaLuciano Leilua
13 Alex TwalAlex Twal
 
14 Michael Chee-KamMichael Chee-Kam
15 Thomas MikaeleThomas Mikaele
16 Stefano UtoikamanuStefano Utoikamanu
17 Joe OfahengaueJoe Ofahengaue
 
18 Alex SeyfarthAlex Seyfarth
19 Joseph LeiluaJoseph Leilua
20 Jake SimpkinJake Simpkin
21 Tukimihia SimpkinsTukimihia Simpkins
Valentine HolmesValentine Holmes 1
Kyle FeldtKyle Feldt 2
Hamiso Tabuai-FidowHamiso Tabuai-Fidow 3
Connelly LemueluConnelly Lemuelu 4
Murray TaulagiMurray Taulagi 5
Scott DrinkwaterScott Drinkwater 6
Ben HamptonBen Hampton 7
Francis MoloFrancis Molo 8
Reece RobsonReece Robson 9
Jordan McLeanJordan McLean 10
Shane WrightShane Wright 11
Ben CondonBen Condon 12
Jason TaumaloloJason Taumalolo 13
 
Jake GranvilleJake Granville 14
Coen HessCoen Hess 15
Josh McGuireJosh McGuire 16
Lachlan BurrLachlan Burr 17
 
Esan MarstersEsan Marsters 18
Reuben CotterReuben Cotter 19
Corey JensenCorey Jensen 20
Jake CliffordJake Clifford 21

2021-04-11T08:15:00ZBankwest Stadium
Eels
Dragons
1 Clinton GuthersonClinton Gutherson
2 Maika SivoMaika Sivo
3 Tom OpacicTom Opacic
4 Marata NiukoreMarata Niukore
5 Blake FergusonBlake Ferguson
6 Dylan BrownDylan Brown
7 Mitchell MosesMitchell Moses
8 R. Campbell-GillardReagan Campbell-Gillard
9 Reed MahoneyReed Mahoney
10 Junior PauloJunior Paulo
11 Shaun LaneShaun Lane
12 Ryan MattersonRyan Matterson
13 Nathan BrownNathan Brown
 
14 Oregon KaufusiOregon Kaufusi
15 Isaiah Papali’iIsaiah Papali’i
16 Will SmithWill Smith
17 Bryce CartwrightBryce Cartwright
 
18 Ray StoneRay Stone
19 Haze DunsterHaze Dunster
20 Keegan HipgraveKeegan Hipgrave
21 Jordan RankinJordan Rankin
Matthew DuftyMatthew Dufty 1
Cody RamseyCody Ramsey 2
Jack BirdJack Bird 3
Zac LomaxZac Lomax 4
Mikaele RavalawaMikaele Ravalawa 5
Corey NormanCorey Norman 6
Adam CluneAdam Clune 7
Blake LawrieBlake Lawrie 8
Andrew McCulloughAndrew McCullough 9
Paul VaughanPaul Vaughan 10
Josh KerrJosh Kerr 11
Tariq SimsTariq Sims 12
Tyrell FuimaonoTyrell Fuimaono 13
 
Poasa FaamausiliPoasa Faamausili 14
Trent MerrinTrent Merrin 15
Daniel AlvaroDaniel Alvaro 16
Brayden WiliameBrayden Wiliame 17
 
Jackson FordJackson Ford 18
Kaide EllisKaide Ellis 19
Jordan PereiraJordan Pereira 20
Max FeagaiMax Feagai 21

1 COMMENT

  1. Old Dessie must be on mind altering substances, he cant be suffering through the last four rounds like the rest of the Manly faithful…Harper has only been picked through injury???? Ah well warm up Tooves, there should be a job vacancy there in a couple of weeks..seriously Warriors by 40 again!