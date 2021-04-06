2021-04-08T09:50:00Z
|1
|Latrell Mitchell
|2
|Alex Johnston
|3
|Dane Gagai
|4
|Campbell Graham
|5
|Josh Mansour
|6
|Benji Marshall
|7
|Adam Reynolds
|8
|Thomas Burgess
|9
|Damien Cook
|10
|Tevita Tatola
|11
|Jacob Host
|12
|Jaydn Su’a
|13
|Cameron Murray
|14
|Dean Hawkins
|15
|Mark Nicholls
|16
|Patrick Mago
|17
|Jai Arrow
|18
|Hame Sele
|19
|Jaxson Paulo
|20
|Troy Dargan
|21
|Steven Marsters
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Jamayne Isaako
|1
|Xavier Coates
|2
|Richie Kennar
|3
|Tesi Niu
|4
|David Mead
|5
|Anthony Milford
|6
|Tom Dearden
|7
|Matthew Lodge
|8
|Jake Turpin
|9
|Payne Haas
|10
|Alex Glenn
|11
|Jordan Riki
|12
|Tevita Pangai Junior
|13
|Brodie Croft
|14
|Thomas Flegler
|15
|John Asiata
|16
|Ben Te’o
|17
|Ethan Bullemor
|18
|Rhys Kennedy
|19
|Cory Paix
|20
|Jesse Arthars
|21
2021-04-09T08:00:00Z
|1
|Roger Tuivasa-Sheck
|2
|David Fusitu’a
|3
|Adam Pompey
|4
|Marcelo Montoya
|5
|Ken Maumalo
|6
|Kodi Nikorima
|7
|Sean O’Sullivan
|8
|Leeson Ah Mau
|9
|Wayde Egan
|10
|Tohu Harris
|11
|Eliesa Katoa
|12
|Jack Murchie
|13
|Jazz Tevaga
|14
|Ben Murdoch-Masila
|15
|Tom Ale
|16
|Kane Evans
|17
|Josh Curran
|18
|Rocco Berry
|20
|Paul Turner
|21
|Jackson Frei
|22
|Taniela Otukolo
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Dylan Walker
|1
|Jason Saab
|2
|Brad Parker
|3
|Morgan Harper
|4
|Reuben Garrick
|5
|Kieran Foran
|6
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|7
|Taniela Paseka
|8
|Lachlan Croker
|9
|Martin Taupau
|10
|Jack Gosiewski
|11
|Josh Schuster
|12
|Jake Trbojevic
|13
|Cade Cust
|14
|Toafofoa Sipley
|15
|Sean Keppie
|16
|Josh Aloiai
|17
|Tevita Funa
|18
|Zac Saddler
|19
|Christian Tuipulotu
|20
|Ben Trbojevic
|21
2021-04-09T09:55:00Z
|1
|Stephen Crichton
|2
|Charlie Staines
|3
|Paul Momirovski
|4
|Matt Burton
|5
|Brian To’o
|6
|Jarome Luai
|7
|Nathan Cleary
|8
|Moses Leota
|9
|Mitch Kenny
|10
|James Fisher-Harris
|11
|Viliame Kikau
|12
|Kurt Capewell
|13
|Isaah Yeo
|14
|Tyrone May
|15
|Spencer Leniu
|16
|Matthew Eisenhuth
|17
|Liam Martin
|18
|Scott Sorensen
|19
|Robert Jennings
|20
|J’Maine Hopgood
|21
|Jaeman Salmon
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|C. Nicoll-Klokstad
|1
|Bailey Simonsson
|2
|Jarrod Croker
|3
|Sebastian Kris
|4
|Jordan Rapana
|5
|Jack Wighton
|6
|George Williams
|7
|Josh Papalii
|8
|Josh Hodgson
|9
|Ryan Sutton
|10
|Hudson Young
|11
|Elliott Whitehead
|12
|Joseph Tapine
|13
|Tom Starling
|14
|Siliva Havili
|15
|Iosia Soliola
|16
|Ryan James
|17
|Sam Williams
|18
|Semi Valemei
|19
|Dunamis Lui
|20
|Corey Harawira-Naera
|21
2021-04-10T05:00:00Z
|1
|AJ Brimson
|2
|Phillip Sami
|3
|Brian Kelly
|4
|Patrick Herbert
|5
|Corey Thompson
|6
|Tanah Boyd
|7
|Jamal Fogarty
|8
|Jarrod Wallace
|9
|Mitch Rein
|10
|Tino Fa’asuamaleaui
|11
|Kevin Proctor
|12
|David Fifita
|13
|Tyrone Peachey
|14
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|15
|Sam Lisone
|16
|Jaimin Jolliffe
|17
|Erin Clark
|18
|Beau Fermor
|19
|Herman Ese’ese
|20
|Sam McIntyre
|21
|Ashley Taylor
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Kalyn Ponga
|1
|Starford To’a
|2
|Enari Tuala
|3
|Gehamat Shibasaki
|4
|Hymel Hunt
|5
|Connor Watson
|6
|Blake Green
|7
|David Klemmer
|8
|Jayden Brailey
|9
|Daniel Saifiti
|10
|Tyson Frizell
|11
|Mitch Barnett
|12
|Sauaso Sue
|13
|Chris Randall
|14
|Pasami Saulo
|15
|Josh King
|16
|Brodie Jones
|17
|Jack Johns
|18
|Brayden Musgrove
|19
|Nathanael Sasagi
|20
|Garrett Smith
|21
2021-04-10T07:30:00Z
|1
|D. Watene-Zelezniak
|2
|Nick Cotric
|3
|Will Hopoate
|4
|Corey Allan
|5
|Tui Katoa
|6
|Jake Averillo
|7
|Kyle Flanagan
|8
|Luke Thompson
|9
|Sione Katoa
|10
|Jack Hetherington
|11
|Adam Elliott
|12
|Corey Waddell
|13
|Josh Jackson
|14
|Jackson Topine
|15
|Renouf Atoni
|16
|Dylan Napa
|17
|Ofahiki Ogden
|19
|Brandon Wakeham
|20
|Chris Smith
|21
|Dean Britt
|22
|Joe Stimson
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Ryan Papenhuyzen
|1
|George Jennings
|2
|Reimis Smith
|3
|Justin Olam
|4
|Josh Addo-Carr
|5
|Cameron Munster
|6
|Jahrome Hughes
|7
|Jesse Bromwich
|8
|Brandon Smith
|9
|Christian Welch
|10
|Felise Kaufusi
|11
|Kenneath Bromwich
|12
|N. Asofa-Solomona
|13
|Chris Lewis
|14
|Tui Kamikamica
|15
|Tom Eisenhuth
|16
|Nicho Hynes
|17
|Aaron Pene
|18
|Dean Ieremia
|19
|Brenko Lee
|20
|Harry Grant
|21
2021-04-10T09:35:00Z
|1
|James Tedesco
|2
|Daniel Tupou
|3
|Josh Morris
|4
|Joseph Manu
|5
|Brett Morris
|6
|Drew Hutchison
|7
|Sam Walker
|8
|Isaac Liu
|9
|Freddy Lussick
|10
|Siosiua Taukeiaho
|11
|Angus Crichton
|12
|Sitili Tupouniua
|13
|Victor Radley
|14
|Ben Marschke
|15
|J. Waerea-Hargreaves
|16
|Nat Butcher
|17
|Fletcher Baker
|18
|Daniel Suluka-Fifita
|19
|Egan Butcher
|20
|Joseph Suaalii
|21
|Matt Ikuvalu
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|William Kennedy
|1
|Mawene Hiroti
|2
|Josh Dugan
|3
|Jesse Ramien
|4
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|5
|Matt Moylan
|6
|Chad Townsend
|7
|Braden Hamlin-Uele
|8
|Blayke Brailey
|9
|Aaron Woods
|10
|Teig Wilton
|11
|Wade Graham
|12
|Toby Rudolf
|13
|Connor Tracey
|14
|Aiden Tolman
|15
|Jack Williams
|16
|Billy Magoulias
|17
|Braydon Trindall
|18
|Nene Macdonald
|19
|Andrew Fifita
|20
|Franklin Pele
|21
2021-04-11T06:05:00Z
|1
|Daine Laurie
|2
|David Nofoaluma
|3
|James Roberts
|4
|Moses Mbye
|5
|Tommy Talau
|6
|Adam Doueihi
|7
|Luke Brooks
|8
|Zane Musgrove
|9
|Jacob Liddle
|10
|James Tamou
|11
|Luke Garner
|12
|Luciano Leilua
|13
|Alex Twal
|14
|Michael Chee-Kam
|15
|Thomas Mikaele
|16
|Stefano Utoikamanu
|17
|Joe Ofahengaue
|18
|Alex Seyfarth
|19
|Joseph Leilua
|20
|Jake Simpkin
|21
|Tukimihia Simpkins
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Valentine Holmes
|1
|Kyle Feldt
|2
|Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
|3
|Connelly Lemuelu
|4
|Murray Taulagi
|5
|Scott Drinkwater
|6
|Ben Hampton
|7
|Francis Molo
|8
|Reece Robson
|9
|Jordan McLean
|10
|Shane Wright
|11
|Ben Condon
|12
|Jason Taumalolo
|13
|Jake Granville
|14
|Coen Hess
|15
|Josh McGuire
|16
|Lachlan Burr
|17
|Esan Marsters
|18
|Reuben Cotter
|19
|Corey Jensen
|20
|Jake Clifford
|21
2021-04-11T08:15:00Z
|1
|Clinton Gutherson
|2
|Maika Sivo
|3
|Tom Opacic
|4
|Marata Niukore
|5
|Blake Ferguson
|6
|Dylan Brown
|7
|Mitchell Moses
|8
|R. Campbell-Gillard
|9
|Reed Mahoney
|10
|Junior Paulo
|11
|Shaun Lane
|12
|Ryan Matterson
|13
|Nathan Brown
|14
|Oregon Kaufusi
|15
|Isaiah Papali’i
|16
|Will Smith
|17
|Bryce Cartwright
|18
|Ray Stone
|19
|Haze Dunster
|20
|Keegan Hipgrave
|21
|Jordan Rankin
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Matthew Dufty
|1
|Cody Ramsey
|2
|Jack Bird
|3
|Zac Lomax
|4
|Mikaele Ravalawa
|5
|Corey Norman
|6
|Adam Clune
|7
|Blake Lawrie
|8
|Andrew McCullough
|9
|Paul Vaughan
|10
|Josh Kerr
|11
|Tariq Sims
|12
|Tyrell Fuimaono
|13
|Poasa Faamausili
|14
|Trent Merrin
|15
|Daniel Alvaro
|16
|Brayden Wiliame
|17
|Jackson Ford
|18
|Kaide Ellis
|19
|Jordan Pereira
|20
|Max Feagai
|21
Old Dessie must be on mind altering substances, he cant be suffering through the last four rounds like the rest of the Manly faithful…Harper has only been picked through injury???? Ah well warm up Tooves, there should be a job vacancy there in a couple of weeks..seriously Warriors by 40 again!