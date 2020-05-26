2020-05-28T09:50:00ZSuncorp Stadium
Broncos
Eels
1Jamayne IsaakoJamayne Isaako
2Corey OatesCorey Oates
3Kotoni StaggsKotoni Staggs
4Darius BoydDarius Boyd
5Jesse ArtharsJesse Arthars
6Anthony MilfordAnthony Milford
7Brodie CroftBrodie Croft
8Thomas FleglerThomas Flegler
9Jake TurpinJake Turpin
10Payne HaasPayne Haas
11Alex GlennAlex Glenn
12Jamil HopoateJamil Hopoate
13P. CarriganPatrick Carrigan
 
14H. FarnworthHerbie Farnworth
15Joe OfahengaueJoe Ofahengaue
16Rhys KennedyRhys Kennedy
17Ethan BullemorEthan Bullemor
 
18Tesi NiuTesi Niu
19Xavier CoatesXavier Coates
20Tom DeardenTom Dearden
21Matthew LodgeMatthew Lodge
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
C. GuthersonClinton Gutherson1
Maika SivoMaika Sivo2
M. JenningsMichael Jennings3
Waqa BlakeWaqa Blake4
Blake FergusonBlake Ferguson5
Dylan BrownDylan Brown6
Mitchell MosesMitchell Moses7
R. Campbell-GillardReagan Campbell-Gillard8
Reed MahoneyReed Mahoney9
Junior PauloJunior Paulo10
Shaun LaneShaun Lane11
Ryan MattersonRyan Matterson12
Marata NiukoreMarata Niukore13
 
Brad TakairangiBrad Takairangi14
Ray StoneRay Stone15
Kane EvansKane Evans16
Peni TerepoPeni Terepo17
 
Oregon KaufusiOregon Kaufusi18
George JenningsGeorge Jennings19
Jaeman SalmonJaeman Salmon20
David GowerDavid Gower21

2020-05-29T08:00:00ZQueensland Country Bank Stadium
Cowboys
Titans
1V. HolmesValentine Holmes
2Kyle FeldtKyle Feldt
3Justin O’NeillJustin O’Neill
4Esan MarstersEsan Marsters
5Ben HamptonBen Hampton
6S. DrinkwaterScott Drinkwater
7Jake CliffordJake Clifford
8Josh McGuireJosh McGuire
9Jake GranvilleJake Granville
10Jordan McLeanJordan McLean
11Mitchell DunnMitchell Dunn
12Coen HessCoen Hess
13Jason TaumaloloJason Taumalolo
 
14Reece RobsonReece Robson
15John AsiataJohn Asiata
16Shane WrightShane Wright
17Francis MoloFrancis Molo
 
18Corey JensenCorey Jensen
19Tom GilbertTom Gilbert
20Tom OpacicTom Opacic
21Reuben CotterReuben Cotter
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Tyrone RobertsTyrone Roberts1
Anthony DonAnthony Don2
Dale CopleyDale Copley3
Tyrone PeacheyTyrone Peachey4
Phillip SamiPhillip Sami5
Ashley TaylorAshley Taylor6
Jamal FogartyJamal Fogarty7
Moeaki FotuaikaMoeaki Fotuaika8
Nathan PeatsNathan Peats9
Sam LisoneSam Lisone10
Kevin ProctorKevin Proctor11
Keegan HipgraveKeegan Hipgrave12
Jai ArrowJai Arrow13
 
Erin ClarkErin Clark14
Jai WhitbreadJai Whitbread15
Jarrod WallaceJarrod Wallace16
Shannon BoydShannon Boyd17
 
B. CartwrightBryce Cartwright18
Mitch ReinMitch Rein19
Brian KellyBrian Kelly20
Jonus PearsonJonus Pearson21

2020-05-29T09:55:00ZBankwest Stadium
Roosters
Rabbitohs
1James TedescoJames Tedesco
2Daniel TupouDaniel Tupou
3Josh MorrisJosh Morris
4Joseph ManuJoseph Manu
5Brett MorrisBrett Morris
6Luke KearyLuke Keary
7Kyle FlanaganKyle Flanagan
8J. Waerea-HargreavesJared Waerea-Hargreaves
9Jake FriendJake Friend
10Isaac LiuIsaac Liu
11Boyd CordnerBoyd Cordner
12Angus CrichtonAngus Crichton
13Victor RadleyVictor Radley
 
14Sam VerrillsSam Verrills
15S. TupouniuaSitili Tupouniua
16Nat ButcherNat Butcher
17Lindsay CollinsLindsay Collins
 
18S. TaukeiahoSiosiua Taukeiaho
19Ryan HallRyan Hall
20Lachlan LamLachlan Lam
21P. FaamausiliPoasa Faamausili
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
L. MitchellLatrell Mitchell1
Dane GagaiDane Gagai2
Campbell GrahamCampbell Graham3
Braidon BurnsBraidon Burns4
Alex JohnstonAlex Johnston5
Troy DarganTroy Dargan6
Adam ReynoldsAdam Reynolds7
Tevita TatolaTevita Tatola8
Damien CookDamien Cook9
Thomas BurgessThomas Burgess10
Jaydn Su’aJaydn Su’a11
Cameron MurrayCameron Murray12
Liam KnightLiam Knight13
 
Mark NichollsMark Nicholls14
Ethan LoweEthan Lowe15
Bayley SironenBayley Sironen16
Patrick MagoPatrick Mago17
 
Bryson GoodwinBryson Goodwin18
Tom AmoneTom Amone19
James RobertsJames Roberts20
K. KoloamatangiKeaon Koloamatangi21

2020-05-30T05:00:00ZCentral Coast Stadium
Warriors
Dragons
1R. Tuivasa-SheckRoger Tuivasa-Sheck
2Patrick HerbertPatrick Herbert
3Peta HikuPeta Hiku
4Gerard BealeGerard Beale
5Ken MaumaloKen Maumalo
6Kodi NikorimaKodi Nikorima
7Blake GreenBlake Green
8Lachlan BurrLachlan Burr
9Wayde EganWayde Egan
10J. Taunoa-BrownJamayne Taunoa-Brown
11Isaiah Papali’iIsaiah Papali’i
12Tohu HarrisTohu Harris
13Adam BlairAdam Blair
 
14Karl LawtonKarl Lawton
15King VuniyayawaKing Vuniyayawa
16Agnatius PaasiAgnatius Paasi
17Eliesa KatoaEliesa Katoa
 
18C. Harris-TavitaChanel Harris-Tavita
20Joshua CurranJoshua Curran
21Adam PompeyAdam Pompey
22Jack MurchieJack Murchie
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Matthew DuftyMatthew Dufty1
Jordan PereiraJordan Pereira2
Brayden WiliameBrayden Wiliame3
Zac LomaxZac Lomax4
M. RavalawaMikaele Ravalawa5
Corey NormanCorey Norman6
Ben HuntBen Hunt7
Korbin SimsKorbin Sims8
Cameron McInnesCameron McInnes9
Paul VaughanPaul Vaughan10
Tyson FrizellTyson Frizell11
Tariq SimsTariq Sims12
James GrahamJames Graham13
 
Josh KerrJosh Kerr14
Blake LawrieBlake Lawrie15
Tyrell FuimaonoTyrell Fuimaono16
Euan AitkenEuan Aitken17
 
Trent MerrinTrent Merrin18
Adam CluneAdam Clune19
Jacob HostJacob Host20
Jackson FordJackson Ford21

2020-05-30T07:30:00ZBankwest Stadium
Sharks
Wests Tigers
1William KennedyWilliam Kennedy
2Sione KatoaSione Katoa
3Josh DuganJosh Dugan
4Jesse RamienJesse Ramien
5R. MulitaloRonaldo Mulitalo
6Shaun JohnsonShaun Johnson
7Chad TownsendChad Townsend
8Andrew FifitaAndrew Fifita
9Blayke BraileyBlayke Brailey
10Aaron WoodsAaron Woods
11Briton NikoraBriton Nikora
12Wade GrahamWade Graham
13Jack WilliamsJack Williams
 
14Connor TraceyConnor Tracey
15B. Hamlin-UeleBraden Hamlin-Uele
16Toby RudolfToby Rudolf
17Scott SorensenScott Sorensen
 
18Billy MagouliasBilly Magoulias
19Matt MoylanMatt Moylan
20Royce HuntRoyce Hunt
21Siosifa TalakaiSiosifa Talakai
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Adam DoueihiAdam Doueihi1
David NofoalumaDavid Nofoaluma2
Joseph LeiluaJoseph Leilua3
Moses MbyeMoses Mbye4
Robert JenningsRobert Jennings5
Benji MarshallBenji Marshall6
Luke BrooksLuke Brooks7
Josh AloiaiJosh Aloiai8
Harry GrantHarry Grant9
Thomas MikaeleThomas Mikaele10
Luke GarnerLuke Garner11
Luciano LeiluaLuciano Leilua12
Alex TwalAlex Twal13
 
Oliver ClarkOliver Clark14
Billy WaltersBilly Walters15
Chris LawrenceChris Lawrence16
Alex SeyfarthAlex Seyfarth17
 
Josh ReynoldsJosh Reynolds18
M. EisenhuthMatthew Eisenhuth19
Zane MusgroveZane Musgrove20
M. Chee-KamMichael Chee-Kam21

2020-05-30T09:35:00ZAAMI Park
Storm
Raiders
1R. PapenhuyzenRyan Papenhuyzen
2S. VunivaluSuliasi Vunivalu
3Justin OlamJustin Olam
4Marion SeveMarion Seve
5Josh Addo-CarrJosh Addo-Carr
6Cameron MunsterCameron Munster
7Jahrome HughesJahrome Hughes
8Jesse BromwichJesse Bromwich
9Cameron SmithCameron Smith
10N. Asofa-SolomonaNelson Asofa-Solomona
11Felise KaufusiFelise Kaufusi
12K. BromwichKenneath Bromwich
13Dale FinucaneDale Finucane
 
14Brandon SmithBrandon Smith
15T. Fa’asuamaleauiTino Fa’asuamaleaui
16Christian WelchChristian Welch
17Max KingMax King
 
18Tom EisenhuthTom Eisenhuth
19Brenko LeeBrenko Lee
20Ryley JacksRyley Jacks
21Darryn SchonigDarryn Schonig
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
C. Nicoll-KlokstadCharnze Nicoll-Klokstad1
B. SimonssonBailey Simonsson2
Jarrod CrokerJarrod Croker3
Curtis ScottCurtis Scott4
Nick CotricNick Cotric5
Jack WightonJack Wighton6
George WilliamsGeorge Williams7
Josh PapaliiJosh Papalii8
Josh HodgsonJosh Hodgson9
Dunamis LuiDunamis Lui10
Joseph TapineJoseph Tapine11
E. WhiteheadElliott Whitehead12
Corey HorsburghCorey Horsburgh13
 
Siliva HaviliSiliva Havili14
Emre GulerEmre Guler15
Iosia SoliolaIosia Soliola16
M. OldfieldMichael Oldfield17
 
Jordan RapanaJordan Rapana18
Matt FrawleyMatt Frawley19
Kai O’DonnellKai O’Donnell20
Tom StarlingTom Starling21

2020-05-31T06:05:00ZCentral Coast Stadium
Panthers
Knights
1Caleb AekinsCaleb Aekins
2Josh MansourJosh Mansour
3Dean WhareDean Whare
4Brent NadenBrent Naden
5Brian To’oBrian To’o
6Matt BurtonMatt Burton
7Jarome LuaiJarome Luai
8James TamouJames Tamou
9Apisai KoroisauApisai Koroisau
10J. Fisher-HarrisJames Fisher-Harris
11Viliame KikauViliame Kikau
12Kurt CapewellKurt Capewell
13Isaah YeoIsaah Yeo
 
14S. CrichtonStephen Crichton
15Zane TetevanoZane Tetevano
16Moses LeotaMoses Leota
17Liam MartinLiam Martin
 
18Mitchell KennyMitchell Kenny
19Billy BurnsBilly Burns
20Kaide EllisKaide Ellis
21Charlie StainesCharlie Staines
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Tex HoyTex Hoy1
Edrick LeeEdrick Lee2
Enari TualaEnari Tuala3
G. ShibasakiGehamat Shibasaki4
Hymel HuntHymel Hunt5
Kurt MannKurt Mann6
Mitchell PearceMitchell Pearce7
David KlemmerDavid Klemmer8
Connor WatsonConnor Watson9
Daniel SaifitiDaniel Saifiti10
L. FitzgibbonLachlan Fitzgibbon11
Sione Mata’utiaSione Mata’utia12
Herman Ese’eseHerman Ese’ese13
 
Chris RandallChris Randall14
Jacob SaifitiJacob Saifiti15
Tim GlasbyTim Glasby16
Aidan GuerraAidan Guerra17
 
Bradman BestBradman Best18
Brodie JonesBrodie Jones19
Mason LinoMason Lino20
Pasami SauloPasami Saulo21

2020-05-31T08:30:00ZCampbelltown Stadium
Sea Eagles
Bulldogs
1Tom TrbojevicTom Trbojevic
2Jorge TaufuaJorge Taufua
3Brad ParkerBrad Parker
4Moses SuliMoses Suli
5Reuben GarrickReuben Garrick
6Dylan WalkerDylan Walker
7D. Cherry-EvansDaly Cherry-Evans
8A. Fonua-BlakeAddin Fonua-Blake
9Danny LeviDanny Levi
10Martin TaupauMartin Taupau
11Joel ThompsonJoel Thompson
12Curtis SironenCurtis Sironen
13Jake TrbojevicJake Trbojevic
 
14Lachlan CrokerLachlan Croker
15Corey WaddellCorey Waddell
16Sean KeppieSean Keppie
17Taniela PasekaTaniela Paseka
 
18Morgan BoyleMorgan Boyle
19Jack GosiewskiJack Gosiewski
20Tevita FunaTevita Funa
21Brendan ElliotBrendan Elliot
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
D. Watene-ZelezniakDallin Watene-Zelezniak1
Nick MeaneyNick Meaney2
Reimis SmithReimis Smith3
Will HopoateWill Hopoate4
C. CrichtonChristian Crichton5
Lachlan LewisLachlan Lewis6
Jack CoggerJack Cogger7
Sauaso SueSauaso Sue8
J. Marshall-KingJeremy Marshall-King9
Dylan NapaDylan Napa10
Josh JacksonJosh Jackson11
Dean BrittDean Britt12
Adam ElliottAdam Elliott13
 
Jake AverilloJake Averillo14
Renouf To’omagaRenouf To’omaga15
R. Faitala-MarinerRaymond Faitala-Mariner16
Ofahiki OgdenOfahiki Ogden17
 
Kerrod HollandKerrod Holland19
Aiden TolmanAiden Tolman20
Sione KatoaSione Katoa21
Brandon WakehamBrandon Wakeham22