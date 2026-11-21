Melbourne Storm dummy-half and captain Harry Grant has heard the pitch from the Gold Coast Titans, with details emerging of what they have said to hope to lure the dummy-half away from Melbourne.

Grant had a player option to activate or decline to become a free agent on November 1, leaving his future at the Storm uncertain.

The Melbourne Storm are also trying to keep Kangaroos star Cameron Munster at the club for the rest of his career, although the five-eighth is set to explore options in Sydney.

Code Sports reported that Grant travelled to Queensland on Friday to meet with Titans officials.

He met with co-owner Matty Johns for lunch, along with Josh Hannay and owners Brett and Rebecca Frizelle.

Grant also had dinner with additional members from the club's ownership group.

The pitch to Grant was that he would be a 'game changer' for the club and that they were willing to pay him a lot of money to lure him away from Melbourne.

Matty Johns spoke to Code Sports about the nature of the Titans' pitch to Grant.

“We wanted to speak to Harry face-to-face just to show how interested we are, just to make that plainly clear,” Johns told the publication.

“It was a really good meeting.”

Johns was also asked where they took Grant, indicating that the Titans wanted to say how much they wanted him.

“We met at Bec and Brett's two-bedroom duplex out the back of Burleigh, about three miles from the beach,” he revealed.

“There was no pressure exerted. We wanted to speak to him face-to-face to confirm that we wanted him and to say how important we see him in the future of our club.”

The Storm dummy-half played in the World Cup for Australia and had strong performances as they won the tournament once again.

For Grant, the Storm have tabled a very big offer, but he is still exploring his options as a free agent.

The Titans have been considered a major threat to Storm's goals of extending their skipper.

The dummy-half's relationship with the Johns family and his return to Queensland, where he grew up, are major players in his potential decision.

Naturally, Grant will need time to consider the offers on the table, but it is expected that it won't be long.

“Harry knows how important his decision is for him and his career,” Johns emphasised.

The Titans have a core spine for the future, with Keano Kini, Jayden Campbell and Zane Harrison on major deals that end in the new decade.

Grant stepping into the nine role at the Gold Coast would be a major upgrade from Oliver Pascoe, giving the club the best dummy-half in the game.

The deal will likely be seven figures per season, and with AJ Brimson likely heading to the PNG Chiefs, this would tweak the Titans' salary cap in a much better light.