Peter V'landys has revealed new details about how he wants Global Round to be executed to open up the 2028 season.

The ARLC Chairman and NRL Executive Chairman has been assessing the idea of taking NRL games to different countries, with earlier reports suggesting Hong Kong, Japan and England.

The NRL is currently in its final two years of its agreement with the Nevada Government.

Speaking to the media, V'landys has aspirations to have a two-week opening round and matches played in a three-day stretch in round one.

This would give the travelling teams a rest in the second week, when five games finish the opening round.

With Las Vegas remaining on the NRL calendar and a game to take place in London, which would also include a double-header with a Super League match.

"We want to be able to announce it early next year," V'landys said.

"My grand vision or dream is to have three international games being played on the same weekend.

"Thursday night could be Hong Kong, Friday night could be Japan, Saturday night's Vegas. So each night there's something coming from a different part of the world."

Tokyo would be more likely to happen compared to Hong Kong.

St Helens are open to taking a game to Hong Kong, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

For V'landys, his ideal location would be Tottenham's new stadium, although it is uncertain whether that would be possible depending on the English Premier League's schedule.

“If we do [take over the running of] Super League, what a way to promote that by having a game in London,” V'landys expressed.

“We're sort of restrained there because ideally, we'd want to use the Tottenham Hotspur ground, and you don't know that until they do their draw, to be fair. We could do Wembley, but I think you want to get into one of these new grounds.

The NRL executive chairman still has interest in taking games to the Middle East, but that will be dependent on the political situation in Iran.

"Dubai, Abu Dhabi, they've all shown interest in having rugby league, especially because of its popularity at the moment," V'landys explained.

"And because they've seen that the fans will travel. 20,000 Australians in Vegas last year, 8000 English people, 28,000 came from offshore, which is a lot of people."

V'landys also confirmed a new NRL League Pass app, replacing the WatchNRL Overseas app.

Since taking games to Vegas, the WatchNRL app has generated $1 million in revenue.

This week, the NRL confirmed that the WatchNRL app is now on DAZN, with Super League games also to be included if the takeover is finalised, which is expected to be finalised in the short term.

DAZN will now have the 2027 NRL season, finals, State of Origin, and NRLW competition in 200 markets.

The NRL will join sporting giants FIFA+ (football), NFL Game Pass, NHL.TV, Courtside 1891 (international basketball), and Rally TV (rally car racing).

"In England, you've got millions of fans already that follow rugby league. It's not going to be hard to get them. And at any one point, there's 750,000 Australians in London that are travelling.

"You only need to get 50,000 of them to subscribe just for a couple of weeks, and that's a substantial new revenue. We want to take it around the world."

Reports have also emerged that the NRL will consider launching the 2028 NRL season in Tokyo with the Sydney Roosters playing the Brisbane Broncos.

The 2027 season will open in Las Vegas, with the Parramatta Eels playing the Gold Coast Titans before the Melbourne Storm play the Wests Tigers.