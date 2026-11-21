The Canterbury Bulldogs have explored signing another Newcastle Knights outside back as they hope to improve their backline options for the future.

After missing the 2026 finals, the Bulldogs are eager to overhaul their roster for the foreseeable future.

From their backline, they released Bronson Xerri in the final year of his deal, while losing Marcelo Montoya to retirement and Jope Rauqe and Jonathan Sua to the Perth Bears.

According to Fox Sports, Canterbury have met with Knights versatile backline talent Fletcher Hunt, as he is off-contract at the end of the 2027 season.

Although he has primarily played centre and wing in the NRL, the Warren-based prospect primarily played fullback in the Knights pathway ranks.

After impressing in the pathways grades, Hunt made his NRL debut on the wing in Round 11 against the Parramatta Eels in 2025.

The Bulldogs view the 20-year-old as a potential fullback replacement.

Despite extending Connor Tracey until the end of the 2028 season after losing out on Jahream Bula from the Tigers, the Bulldogs signed Connor Votano on a two-year deal from the Knights.

Votano had an impressive campaign in the NSW Cup this season, scoring seven tries, generating 15 try assists in 17 games and providing a goal-kicking option.

He played a key role in the Knights advancing to the NSW Cup Preliminary Final, where they fell short to the eventual premiers, Penrith Panthers.

Newcastle are facing a messy battle to retain Bradman Best, which could leave Fletcher Hunt to receive interest from multiple NRL clubs.

This season, the soon-to-be 21-year-old appeared in 18 games and scored 13 tries, made 42 tackle breaks and 13 line breaks, while averaging 102 run metres per game.

Phil Gould also recruited NSW Cup star Jesse McLean from the Penrith Panthers and brought back Jeral Skelton, who provide options in their backline.

The Bulldogs face uncertainty about their backline for 2028, as Matt Burton has not committed to the club.

Burton will decide his future between the Bulldogs and the Perth Bears.

Currently off-contract at the end of the 2027 season, the only backline players are Jethro Rinakama and Jeral Skelton.

Cameron Ciraldo could explore a major shift in the club's backline for 2027, giving new recruits a chance to impress him.