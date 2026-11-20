Former Papua New Guinea international forward Dan Russell has confirmed his retirement from rugby league.

Russell, now 30 years of age, was most well-known to Australian rugby league fans for his time with the St George Illawarra Dragons where he played 8 NRL games in 2023 and 2024.

He then moved to England, playing for the Warrington Wolves, Salford Red Devils and Bradford Bulls in 2025 and 2026 for a combined total of 34 games.

An honest toiler in the forward pack who brought plenty of versatility with him, Russell played ten Tests for Papua New Guinea, debuting for the nation in 2019.

The Longreach-born forward spent much of his career in the lower grades of rugby league, but was well thought of by players and coaches, and had plenty of well wishes in a social media post that confirmed the end of his career, including from Scott Drinkwater, David Mead, Alex Johnston and Toby Couchman among others.

Russell, who began his career in the Brisbane Broncos junior system where he played in the National Youth Cup, then spent time with the Souths Logan Magpies at Queensland Cup level before shifting to the North Queensland Cowboys.

He failed to register an NRL game with that club, instead playing for the Mackay Cutters, and then the Brisbane Tigers, before moving to the Dragons where he made a long-awaited NRL debut.