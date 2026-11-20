Former Wests Tigers Justin Matamua has found a new club for 2027, linking up with the Redcliffe Dolphins in the QLD Cup.

As a local junior for the Tigers, Matamua broke into the NRL in 2022, playing two matches that season before making 13 more across the next two seasons.

The Bulldogs handed Matamua a lifeline contract at the start of 2026, where he spent his time playing off the bench in the NSW Cup.

It accumulated to seven appearances for the blue and white reserve grade side this year, and will now switch to Queensland with the current QLD Cup premiers.

The Dolphins were dominate all season during 2026 and will only get stronger with Matamua's size and athleticism on the edge as they look for back-to-back premierships in the Sunshine State competition.

Former Warriors and Tians forward Joseph Vuna will also make the switchover to Redcliffe, with 15 NRL matches under his belt since his debut on Anzac Day in 2018.

He then moved to the Gold Coast in 2021, playing 11 games on the Glitter Strip and scoring his first NRL try in the 2023 season against Manly.

The club also announced the additions of Jackson Gibbons from the Newtown Jets, who also plays in the second row.

Halfback Nathan Brown (Norths Devils) completes the quadrant of signings for the Dolphins ahead of their title defence season in 2027.