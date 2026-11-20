The son of two-time NRL premiership-winner Matt Ballin has signed a two-year deal with the Manly Sea Eagles to progress through the Northern Beaches pathways.

Fletcher, 17, played in the halves for the Norths Devils in the Cyril Connel Cup this year, coming short against Wynnum Manly Seagulls in the Grand Final in April after a strong individual campaign.

The Devils finished the regular season with only one loss and second on the ladder behind the Seagulls.

The former Manly hooker congratulated his son in a heartfelt social media post.

"Congratulations Fletch!!!" Ballin wrote on his Instagram on Thursday.

"I couldn't be prouder of the young man you are becoming. Watching you earn an opportunity to play for the Manly Sea Eagles means the world to our family.

"I am extremely proud of you mate. This is only the beginning. Work hard and leave no stone unturned."

Ballin was a pillar in the Sea Eagles' golden era of dominance in the late 2000s and early 2010s.

Ballin scored the opening try in the 2008 NRL Grand Final, only after 39 NRL games of experience, spearheading a historic 40-0 victory against the Melbourne Storm.

He then later played a major role in Manly's 2011 premiership win in anoither dominant season under Des Hasler.

In between the title wins, Ballin was called up to start for the QLD Maroons in Game 1 of 2010, replacing an injured Cameron Smith.

He amassed over 200 NRL games for Manly, and is widely considered a club legend for his service in that era alongside greats like Jamie Lyon, Brett Stewart, Glenn Stewart, Kieran Foran and current CEO Jason King.

Ballin now serves as an assistant coach for the Brisbane Broncos, an integral part of the club's staff when they broke their 19-year premiership drought in 2025.

He was also Billy Slater's right-hand man in the coaches' box for the Maroons from 2024 to 2026.

Now, his son has been given an opportunity to one day don the maroon and white in the NRL.

Fletcher is expected to fight for a starting spot in the club's SG Ball side in 2027.