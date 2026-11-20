With the 2027 pre-season now underway, attention is already turning to the players who could make an impact at their new clubs.

But before the next wave of recruits takes the field, it's time to assess which arrivals made the biggest impression in 2026.

From headline signings who delivered to under-the-radar additions who exceeded expectations, every club had a recruit who stood out.

Zero Tackle takes a look at each club's best signing of the season, starting with the minor premiers and working down to the wooden spooners.