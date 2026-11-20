With the 2027 pre-season now underway, attention is already turning to the players who could make an impact at their new clubs.
But before the next wave of recruits takes the field, it's time to assess which arrivals made the biggest impression in 2026.
From headline signings who delivered to under-the-radar additions who exceeded expectations, every club had a recruit who stood out.
Zero Tackle takes a look at each club's best signing of the season, starting with the minor premiers and working down to the wooden spooners.
1. Penrith Panthers: Freddy Lussick
Freddy Lussick proved to be Penrith's best recruit of the 2026 season after stepping up when Mitch Kenny was sidelined for the majority of the year with an ankle injury.
Arriving from the Warriors victorious NSW Cup side, Lussick became a reliable option at hooker, featuring in 20 games and starting 17 times.
The 26 year old contributed four tries, a try assist and a line-break assist, while recording an impressive 95.4 per cent tackle efficiency.
Although he did not feature in the finals, his importance to Penrith throughout the regular season was undeniable and he will be missed as he starts his new journey at the Bulldogs.
Jack Cogger also made a valuable contribution, particularly late in the campaign when Ivan Cleary was weighing up his options at halfback, but Lussick's consistent presence and broader impact across the season made him the standout recruit.
This year's remaining recruits included former Warriors duo Tom Ale and Kalani Going.