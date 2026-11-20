The Wests Tigers' pursuit of Manly Sea Eagles halfback Jamal Fogarty has a new twist, with one of their own players loaned out for the 2027 season.

Earlier this week, reports surfaced that Benji Marshall and the Wests Tigers want Fogarty, as the Sea Eagles have made almost every player available for the right price.

Manly have allowed Fogarty to explore his options as he enters the second year of a three-year deal after leaving the Canberra Raiders.

Fogarty signed with the Sea Eagles after Daly Cherry-Evans told Manly he was not going to sign with them for the 2026 season.

According to Code Sports, the Tigers have granted Latu Fainu permission to be loaned out for the 2027 season as they hope to land Fogarty.

Fainu's management have told NRL clubs that the playmaker will explore his options.

“I wanted to put Latu Fainu for a one-year loan deal from the Wests Tigers,” an email from Fainu's management said.

“We've been given permission to explore this opportunity. Latu has just finished representing Tonga at the World Club, playing at five-eighth and halfback. He's an extremely talent young player who could be a great addition to your squad.”

Latu Fainu makes $500,000 in 2027, and Fogarty is on $650,000 per season on his Manly contract.

Despite the Tigers' eagerness to keep Latu Fainu for 2028 and 2029 with his brothers, Samuela and Sione, if he secures a loan deal with another club, the Tigers would need to work out a deal that would see the Sea Eagles pay a portion of Fogarty's contract.

The Tigers signed Latu and Samuela Fainu in 2023 to join from 2024, luring the brothers from the Manly Sea Eagles.

Samuela has become a breakout talent, securing a two-year extension with the Tigers in October instead of exploring his options on the open market.

Sione Fainu also secured an extension until 2029.

Latu, on the other hand, has struggled to be a mainstay in the NRL side at times during his Tigers tenure.

However, he has become a versatile option in the spine, covering the halves and hooker positions if needed.

He has only played 36 NRL games in his three-year career.

With Fogarty's arrival at the Tigers, this would block Fainu's chances in the halves, and the Tigers also signed Jayden Brailey to relieve some dummy-half duties from veteran Api Koroisau.

Jock Madden provides valuable backup experience, and he would be the third half on the depth chart behind Fogarty and Adam Doueihi.

For Manly, Fogarty's exit would provide salary cap flexibility, allowing them to execute a proper rebuild with a plethora of promising players to extend, including Lehi Hopoate and Caleb Navale, who has received interest from a number of clubs.

This would see the club further develop Joey Walsh and Onitoni Large, their long-term halves.

With the Sea Eagles paying the Trbojevic brothers, Haumole Olakau'atu, Tolutau Koula and Taniela Paskea on massive deals, it has been hard to establish a consistent finals side in the Northern Beaches.

Manly also have to make contract calls about the Trbojevic brothers, with Ben, Jake and Tom off contract at the end of the 2027 season.