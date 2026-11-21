Auckland-raised winger Xavier Lafaele has signed a two-year NRL Pathways Development contract with the Dolphins, the latest chapter in a rise built on hard work and opportunity.

With Tokelauan and Samoan heritage, Lafaele is from Grey Lynn in Central Auckland.

Justin Smallshaw, Lafaele's agent from Caliber Sports Group, confirmed the signing.

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Lafaele's rugby league journey began at Richmond Rovers and the Mount Albert Rugby League Club, where he learned the game before moving on to St Paul's College, a school known for its rich rugby league history and tradition.

At St Paul's, he kept putting in the work and earning his chances, playing in the 2nd XIII side in 2025.

He made his 1st XIII debut in May this year, in a season that became memorable for the school.

St Paul's claimed consecutive Auckland College Rugby League 1st XIII Premier titles, beating De La Salle College 12-10 in the Grand Final at Cornwall Park.

St Paul's carried that form into the NZRL National Secondary Schools Tournament in September this year.

The school went undefeated on the first day in Pool B before losing 12-10 in the Boys Premiership semi-final against St Thomas of Canterbury College

St Paul's rebounded with a 34-4 win over Southern Cross Campus to finish 3rd overall.

Many current and former NRL players have attended the college, including New Zealand Warriors assistant coach Stacey Jones, cousins Joe and Nigel Vagana, Ben Te'o, Elijah Taylor, Siliva Havili, Bunty Afoa, Salesi Foketi, Starford To'a and Christian Tuipulotu.

Notable NRL players who played for the Mount Albert Lions include Nathan Cleary, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Bunty Afoa and Sebastian Su'a.