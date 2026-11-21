Manly Sea Eagles superstar Tom Trbojevic has denied the club's latest offer, remaining without a contract he likes for the 2028 season and beyond.

The club are desperate to keep their star as they head into a new era under Kieran Foran.

Manly have identified Luke Brooks, Jamal Fogarty and Ethan Bullemor as players who can leave the Northern Beaches.

Their salary cap is tight with several big deals on their books, and they have been eager to offload players to create flexibility for the future.

Manly don't want to lose Tom Trbojevic and have recently made an offer with the hope of keeping him a one-club man.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the club offered him two years, $1.65 million, which would keep him at Manly until the end of the 2029 season.

That would be $825,000 per season for the 30-year-old as the decade ends.

Trbojevic and his agent, Paul Sutton, met with the club as Caleb Navale's future at Manly remains doubtful.

Manly's new offer for Trbojevic does not include ratchet clauses, which have become standard in contract talks, and no salary cap number has been confirmed for the 2028 season and beyond.

In the past, Trbojevic was keen to take a pay cut to stay at the Sea Eagles, believing he did not deserve the money because of his injuries and being unavailable.

Tom's one-year extension to remain at the Sea Eagles for 2027 has the Kangaroos star at around $900,000.

This would be a $75,000 per season decrease in 2028 and 2029.

In the meeting, terms couldn't be agreed upon, which leaves more uncertainty around Tom Trbojevic's future.

Before signing a one-year extension for 2027, Tom was linked to making a move to the Super League, as he would only play for Manly in the NRL.

Trbojevic still wants to remain at the Sea Eagles and believes in Kieran Foran.

His brothers, Ben and Jake, also remain without a contract for the 2028 season.

In 2026, Tom made 14 appearances, scoring eight tries, broke through 46 tackles, generated 12 try assists, 11 line breaks, and ran 166 metres per game.

He suffered a grade 2 left hamstring tear in round 7 against the North Queensland Cowboys, as well as a low-grade right hamstring strain in round 20 against the Gold Coast Titans.

Trbojevic was selected for the Kangaroos in the World Cup and scored nine tries in five games, tying for the most during the recent tournament with teammate Jack Bostock.