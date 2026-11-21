After the NRL draw for the 2027 season was released on Friday, no venue was listed for the final game of the State of Origin series between the NSW Blues and QLD Maroons.

Game One was confirmed for Queensland in late May, while Game Two was confirmed for New Zealand in June, the first time in history.

Reports surfaced that Sydney was not confirmed for Game Three due to contract disputes, despite the NRL and NSW Government almost signing a 25-year deal.

With Accor Stadium not being upgraded during the global pandemic, talks broke down.

Peter V'landys has since warned that if the NSW Government struggle to agree on a deal, the game will take Origin somewhere else.

The issues relate to revenue share of the venue's private suites.

The two parties are not close to finalising terms, with "millions of dollars" apart, according to V'landys.

There is optimism a deal will be agreed on, but V'landys has showed confidence he can take the game elsewhere.

“We can take it wherever we like,” the NRL executive chair said.

“At the moment, to give you an example, there's 80,000 people on a waiting list for Eden Park. So we could take two there.

“Every state in Australia will pay us significant amounts of money to take the State of Origin there.

“We want to keep it in NSW, but we still need to ensure that we get good commercial terms.”

The game has removed itself from having two games in one state, and V'landys confirmed they would not return to Queensland for Game 3.

It's not the first time the NRL has warned governments about taking games to different locations during contract disputes, with V'landys threatening to move finals games from certain stadiums over the same issues.

V'landys explained the nature of the conversations around the private suites, which get leased out from the venue.

“We pay them money to rent the ground, right? But then they get the revenue from the catering. Well, why do they get the revenue from the catering?” V'landys said.

“I've sat down and looked at the figures, and I've got our team here to give me a profit/loss (statement) for each game we've played in every venue.

“And in NSW, it's atrocious. It's a very poor return.

“So I've got to run this organisation to the best of my commercial ability ... I'd be derelict in my duties if I was to accept what we're being given at the moment.”

There is also no venue confirmed for the 2027 Grand Final, putting two of the biggest rugby league events in limbo for Sydney.

NSW Rugby League boss David Trodden told AAP on Friday that the expectation is to keep Origin III in Sydney.

“We understand there are some commercial negotiations playing out at the moment, but we are very confident they will be resolved,” Trodden said.

“The whole fabric of State of Origin is based on the tribalism that exists, and it would change the whole fabric of the series if we didn't have a game in Sydney.”