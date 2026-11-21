The PNG Chiefs are set to land Caleb Navale from the Manly Sea Eagles on a multi-year deal starting in the 2028 season.

Navale struggled to get game time last season due to injury.

In limited game time, he proved he could be an asset in Foran's rebuild at the Sea Eagles.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Navale has accepted a three-year deal from the Chiefs and told the Sea Eagles on Saturday, confirming his decision.

Manly Sea Eagles have been in the news because of their salary cap issues, as the club looks to create room to sign players for the future.

With Luke Brooks told he can leave after the 2027 season, Jamal Fogarty exploring his options with the Wests Tigers, and Ethan Bullemor told he can leave, Manly are hoping to retool their roster.

Another NRL forward is also close to following in Navale's steps, with North Queensland Cowboys talent Jeremiah Nanai eager to join the NRL's 19th team after recent meetings with the Chiefs.

The Chiefs have officially signed Matty Lees and Connor Watson for their forward pack, although Hudson Young is expected to make the move to Port Moresby.

Xavier Willison was seen with PNG Chiefs' officials on Friday, where he will tour the facilities.

There is optimism he could sign with the Chiefs instead of extending with the Brisbane Broncos.

Most of the Chiefs' signings have been backline players like Zac Lomax, Brian To'o and Joseph Manu, with links to sign AJ Brimson from the Gold Coast Titans and Deine Mariner from the Brisbane Broncos.

The Chiefs are interested in Sam Walker, meeting with the Roosters playmaker last week.

Navale has played 12 NRL matches in his career and only managed three in 2026.

The 24-year-old also played for Fiji in the Rugby League World Cup.

In three games, he averaged 120 running metres per game and made 108 tackles at 97.3% efficiency, including 62 tackles against the Warriors in the final club game of the season.

Manly recently met with Tom Trbojevic, where he denied a two-year extension to remain at the club.

With the Sea Eagles paying the Trbojevic brothers, Haumole Olakau'atu, Tolutau Koula and Taniela Paseka on massive deals, it has been hard to establish a consistent finals side in the Northern Beaches.

Fogarty's exit would provide flexibility, allowing them to execute a proper rebuild with promising players, including Lehi Hopoate.