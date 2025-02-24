The trials are over, the countdown to Round 1 is on and all suddenly seems right with the world.

Today we reach the business end of out 50 NRL predictions for 2025.

We're talking premiers, top try scorers, Dally M medal winners and everything in between.

10. Broncos return to top eight ... and top four

The Broncos are back in 2025 baby! Michael Maguire is one of the signings of the season, for any NRL side, and will change the fortunes almost immediately.

Despite Dragons fans insisting that he is "washed", Ben Hunt's arrival is massive. His shift into the nine jersey at some stage will gift the Broncos a top three spine in the NRL.

There is way too much talent there not to cause serious damage this season. Especially under such a well respected, drill sergeant like coach.

Payne Haas is back, Kotoni Staggs has secured his future and that side is absolutely stacked. I expect the Broncos to finish fourth with the Sharks, Panthers and Storm rounding out the four.

9. NRLW top four welcomes new face

The Broncos, Roosters and Sharks carry almost identical sides into the 2025 NRLW season and will make up the top three.

The Knights though lose Dally M winning fullback Tamika Upton, which drags them back to the pack in a big way.

The Titans probably look the fourth best team on paper but you know what, let's go with the new girls in the Bulldogs to finish fourth.

Throw in the Knights and Titans to round out the new look six team Finals series.

8. Julia Robinson to top NRLW try tally (again)

The Broncos superstar crossed for nine tries in the NRLW regular season in 2024. She was joined by two other players.

This year, with the expanded competition, I believe she separates from the field and looks at around the 15 try mark.

That Broncos side is ridiculous. To think they have added the aforementioned Tamika Upton to this side is frightening.

Robinson will nab a few extra tries as a result of the mega recruit and leave everyone else in her dust.

7. Ronaldo Mulitalo to top try scoring tally

The Sharks winger crossed for 18 tries in 2024 and I can only see that tally rising as we enter the new season.

That left edge of Braydon Trindall, Kayal Iro and Ronaldo Mulitalo has the potential to be the most damaging in the competition.

Iro looked right at home in 2024 and now has another full NRL pre-season under his belt. He will be damaging and set Ronaldo up more often than not.

Anything less than 20 tries this season would shock me, injury aside of course. I think he tops the tally with 22.

6. Tarryn Aiken wins women's Dally M

I had the Roosters pivot as my pick last year and I'm going in again this year.

Ironically she finished third behind winner and ellow Rooster Olivia Kernick, as well as Abbie Church.

Another who will benefit from the expanded season, Aiken will bank those extra points and have the NRLW Dally M medal around her neck at seasons end.

There is a host of competition but ultimately it's her time.

5. Nathan Cleary to finally win the Dally M

Surely? Surely!

2025 is the year the game's premier player finally wins the game's highest individual honour.

I believe Jarome Luai's leaving may actually be the reason he finally gets over the hump here, given his former halves partner won't be taking points off him.

Cleary hasn't had a full season in a while but I believe this is the year he stays fit and wins the medal that is rightfully his.

4. NSW women sweep

Coaching has been the difference in the last two Origin series, both men's and woman's.

The Blues have (finally) appointed the right person for the job in NRLW supremo John Strange.

NSW entered as heavy favourites and absolutely blew their chances by going away from the game's most damaging runner in Jaime Chapman.

Strange will ensure the Blues have the best chance of winning and I believe they finally deliver on their promise and sweep the series.

3. QLD win Men's Origin

Again, coaching decides Origin series, and last year it was the brilliance of Michael Maguire that ultimately got the Blues home.

This year, well the fact I earlier predicted Laurie Daley would be one and done probably best illustrates where I'm at re this.

There is so little between these squads. A selection decision or reactionary move may well decide the series.

Daley has been out of the game for so long, while Billy Slater learned harsh lessons last year. QLD win the decider and win 2-1.

2. Broncos to win the NRLW

The Broncos were red hot favourites to walk through the struggling Sharks and qualify for a Grand Final last season, but were shutout.

Tamika Upton arrives as the game's best player, strengthening an already scary Broncos squad.

They'll have to best old sparring partners the Sharks, as well as the glitzy Roosters to recapture the NRLW crowd, but they look ready.

That Round three clash with the Roosters shapes as a serious preview for Finals footy.

1. Melbourne to end (or maybe pause) the dynasty

Last year I took the field against Penrith and paid the price. This year though, well, let's go again.

The Melbourne Storm will go one better than 2024 in winning the Grand Final. They probably even beat the Panthers in a rematch.

The Storm have added rep prop Stefano Utoikamanu to their ranks, whilst maintaining the best spine in the competition.

Craig Bellamy will be hurting after seeing his side fall just short. That extra motivation will see them finally end the dynasty at the foot of the mountains. Or pause it at least.