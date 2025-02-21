The NRL pre-season is well and truly in full swing, with excitement for the 2025 campaign ramping up.

The real stuff starts soon with the Vegas weekend presenting a Christmas feel for fans of the greatest game of all.

Today we continue out 50 predictions for the 2025 season.

PART 1 (50-41)

PART 2 (40-31)

30. Knights overpay for a star signing

It is no real shock that the Knights appear desperate to sign a star player for 2026 and beyond. They are too overreliant on their star fullback Kalyn Ponga.

Dylan Brown is reportedly willing to talk to other clubs, with the Knights linked to a mega money move.

Newcastle are at a point where they have to take a massive shot at a massive star. My guess is they'll overpay the likes of Brown, or a similar talent, in hopes to kickstart a new era in the Hunter.

29. Kayal Iro makes Kiwi debut

After withdrawing from potential selection in last year's Pacific Cup, 2025 is the year Kayal Iro finally wears the famous Kiwi jersey.

A multiple time Cook Islands rep, the Sharks centre is set for huge things in 2025. I am very bias, as one of his biggest fans, but there will be tackle break records broken by this kid.

Iro played well beyond his NRL experience last year and with a monster off season under his belt, that Sharks left edge should hum again. That will lead to rep honours.

28. Bulldogs "best of the rest"

I expect big things from the Bulldogs in 2025. Huge things!

I think they're the fifth best side in the competition heading into the new season and will finish fifth. I'll double down and say they win a Finals game this year also.

I believe they're a genuine star halfback away from a top four spot but they'll be ready to pounce if any of the big guns drop a few games late on.

27. Casey McLean 2025's breakout star

Penrith youngster Casey McLean shapes as my pick for 2025 breakout star. He played too many games to be rookie of the year for those looking for that add on here.

Scoring four tries on rep debut for the Kiwis, he'll likely start the season on the wing for the Panthers too.

His brother Jesse looks the most likely to challenge him for said wing spot. I think he wins the battle and becomes an absolute star this year.

26. Jason Ryles proves he's the right guy at Parra

We've been hearing for many years now that Jason Ryles is the next emerging First Grade coach.

In 2025 he gets his opportunity to prove he is worthy of the longstanding hype. I believe he'll prove himself early in 2025, despite my prediction that the Eels miss the Finals.

He has a great football mind, a brilliant temperament and the respect of his players. He looks every bit the making of a long-term coach in the top grade.

25. Luke Metcalf to double his career try assist tally

Luke Metcalf currently has eight try assists to his name across his 26 NRL appearances.

If he can stay fit, I expect that number to more than double this year. Let's lock in 15 assists to take him into the 20s for his career.

Metcalf is a brilliant young talent. Quick, super elusive and 110% committed. I hope 2025 is the year he can play 20+ games. If he does, watch out!

24. Rugby raid continues

The Rugby World Cup is being held in Australia in 2027. Rugby Australia are looking for a way to get eyes on their product prior to the showpiece event.

What better way than to land a megastar NRL star the likes of Mat Rogers or Wendell Sailor?

Joseph Sua'ali'i made a monster money move to the other code but I, again, expect the ARU to come knocking for a big name rugby league player with a look to the World Cup.

23. Reece Walsh returns to his best

Reece Walsh is an undeniable talent. He played very well in a Grand Final and starred in the Origin arena. He has everything to become one of the game's biggest names.

Unfortunately he looked easily distracted in 2024. As a young player it's easy to be unnerved by outside noise from fans, the media etc.

Michael Maguire is the literal perfect coach for Walsh. He is no nonsense and super experienced. He'll help Walsh find a path where the kid will be unstoppable. 2025 will be huge for the Broncos number one.

22. Terrell May earns NSW Squad Call Up

The Roosters gift wrapped the Tigers a new pack leader in the form of hulking middle Terrell May.

May, as the Tigers main man, will improve his output and will be such a menace that he will be impossible for new Blues coach Laurie Daley to ignore.

I don't think he quite breaks into the 17 this season but he'll be in the squad and ready to go in 2026 and beyond. Literal huge signing.

21. Perth finally confirmed

Truthfully, I have no idea how Perth were overlooked for the most recent NRL expansion licence. They, absolutely, will not be overlooked for the next.

The NRL would be legit shooting themselves in the foot not to take advantage of massive demand in the Western Australian market.

I'm very vocally not a fan of the PNG expansion but would be much more onboard if Perth were brought in also. This should have been the move last time.