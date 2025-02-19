Do you hear that sound? That my friends is the sweet sound of rugby league upon us!

I love this time of year. The greatest game of all is so close you can almost touch it, and all 17 fanbases are chock full of excitement and hope.

With the new year comes new hopes, new dreams and new predictions.

We are here today to continue on our 50 pre-season predictions.

PART 1

40. Laurie Daley one and done as NSW coach

To say I was underwhelmed by news that Laurie Daley has been re-appointed as NSW Origin coach is an understatement.

I don't understand the move at all. His record is dire, he has been out of the game for many, many years and his commentary leaves much to be desired.

Coaching was the difference in last year's Origin series. If it is the difference again in 2025, the shield will return north and Laurie Daley's spot immediately questioned.

39. Wayne Bennet to re-ignite the Bunnies

Souths fans, forget 2024. It feels more like six years ago rather than six months ago, such is the transformation in the club since last season.

Wayne Bennett has returned, Latrell Mitchell looks better than ever, Campbell Graham and Tevita Tatola are both on track for returns and a new halfback has arrived.

The red and green are far too talented to not play Finals footy this year and you have to imagine a similar injury toll cannot haunt them this year. They return to the Finals in 2025.

38. Referee "crack down" to be forgotten by Round 5

Another year, another "crack down".

Every few months the referees remember a rule and blow 30 penalties across a weekend, before it's all forgotten again within a month.

This year it's "diving" and "incorrect" play the balls. Sorry to be negative but I've heard it all before. Right back to players milking penalties without shame by Round Five.

37. No early coach sackings

Last year it felt like a case of when, not if, a coach would be sacked. Jason Demetriou and Brad Arthur would be early casualties in 2024.

2025 feels different. Adam O'Brien has the backing of the Knights while Benji Marshall deserves 2025 to prove himself as a head coach. The Eels and Rabbits have appointed new coaches and now seem set.

Unless something massive happens, I can't see a coach being scapegoated early in 2025. Adam O'Brien and Ricky Stuart will all be under pressure early but any change would have been made by now.

36. NSW Cup to become appointment viewing

Anyone who knows me knows I am a massive fan of the NSW Cup competition. It's rugby league and any league is good viewing in my household.

BarTV have signed on to broadcast not only the NSW Cup but also Jersey Flegg and the junior rep competitions. Ease of access will surely see viewing numbers massively rise.

Anyone who is new to the reserve grade comp, Newtown, Canberra, the Bulldogs and the Warriors are must watch teams heading into the new year. Get on it, it's well worth the investment.

35. Western Sydney theme named for Vegas in 2026

There's no rule, that I'm aware of, that says that every team has to play in Vegas, but I'd be shocked if the NRL don't send four new teams again for next season.

The Eels, Tigers and Bulldogs are all yet to make the international trip. Could be a fun opportunity to send at least two of those sides with a western Sydney theme.

The Bulldogs are probably the biggest club to not yet make the trip so expect them to headline 2026's event, which should be announced around Magic Round.

34. Jack Bird's best season in a long time

Jack Bird is a Premiership winning centre and a former Origin utility. Unfortunately the last few seasons have fallen short of expectation.

2025 is the year Bird bounces back. His Dragons stint saw him fail to lock down a spot with any regularity. I genuinely don't know why the Broncos signed him. They did so without a plan.

Heading into 2025, Bird looks as though he has finally been given a role, at lock. His ball playing ability should see succeed in his new role which will lead to his best individual season, perhaps since his days at the Sharks.

33. Super League star arrives in the NRL

Full discloser, I originally had this on the list due to the potential arrival of Morgan Knowles. It's since come out that he's likely to sign for the Dolphins before too long.

That said, I fully expect another English Super League star to either chance their hand in the premier competition, or return to the NRL.

Truthfully I'm shocked more NRL sides don't look to England more often for talent. There seems to be a move on for English stars to make the move. Expect that to continue.

32. Tigers to rise but still miss finals

Ok, surely this is the year the Tigers rise. It simply has to be, right?

Jarome Luai is a future changing signing. He was arguably better when Nathan Cleary was out injured in 2024, which should excite Tigers fans.

They've recruited Terrell May, who immediately becomes their pack leader, as well as two metre-eating wingers. All the ingredients are there for a much improved season ... that will still fall short of a Finals apperance.

31. North Queensland Cowboys to miss the Eight

The Cowboys were a real force in 2024. They'll rue that slow start against the Sharks that ultimately cost them a crack at the Panthers in a Prelim.

Unfortunately for those up north, I believe the window is closing. I'm not going to completely write this side off, but they look about the ninth or tenth best side in 2025.

Their middle forwards are on the tail end of their career, they lost Valentine Holmes and there is a massive over-reliance on Tom Dearden and Scott Drinkwater.

I think they lose too many shootouts to qualify for Finals footy this year.