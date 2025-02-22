The rugby league pre-season is officially underway, which means we are just weeks away from NRL action.

Right now there are fans of 17 teams who have complete confidence of their side playing Finals footy in 2025.

Of course we know that simply cannot be the case, but the optimism around the game during this time of year is super exciting.

Also exciting is the chance to make predictions. We'll be continuing our 50 NRL predictions here, right now.

Here are the next ten, that I am absolutely staking my entire reputation on.

20. President, Stars align in Vegas

Peter V'landys is nothing if not a dreamer. To say he wants to make Vegas as big as possible would be a gross understatement.

I expect to see a host of stars in the stands come Round One of the NRL season. Most will probably be of some Aussie background but you have to imagine some Vegas residing celebs will make the trip.

After attending the Super Bowl, I wouldn't be shocked to see the President turn up to view the greatest game of all live and in person.

19. Tom Gilbert back and Origin bound

I love Tom Gilbert! He's one of my favourite players. I just love his work ethic and style.

The Dolphins middle missed most of last season due to injury. He'll be back in 2025 and he is Origin bound. The Maroons missed him almost as much as his club side.

The 24 year-old will join recruits Daniel Saifiti and Kulikefu Finefeuiaki in a new look, and youthful Dolphins pack.

18. Te Maire Martin in demand

Te Maire Martin will start the new NRL season in the halves for the Warriors. Right now he looks, clearly, the best option at seven for his side.

The Warriors will start fast and TMM is going to attract plenty of attention from across the Tasman, and dare I say England also?

He is a brilliant talent, and one of the better playmakers off contract, He turns 30 at the end of the season and may be open to a move to a side who are a halfback away from a title tilt ... the Bulldogs perhaps!?

17. Reece Walsh cops unfair criticism

Earlier I predicted that I expected Reece Walsh to get back to his very best. Better if anything.

I now also expect an avalanche of negative reaction the second he does have a bad game.

This is purely down to his recent comments where he admitted that he could be anything. Walsh absolutely has the talents and confidence to be the best in the game. He will be reminded when he isn't.

16. Penrith Pounce

The Panthers have lost so much talent over the past few seasons. Every Premiership winning side does, but this has been to a level I've never seen before.

2025 is the year the Panthers get one back. Enjoying salary cap space due to big stars being replaced by cheaper options, they land a big recruit to scare everyone for 2026.

Whether that be in a physical sense in the form of a Toafofoa Sipley or Joe Ofahengaue ... or a big name? Time will tell.

15. Joey Manu back to league

I feel this one is going to be popular. There are already talks of Joseph Manu being less than happy with his rugby career.

A player of his talent should be playing in the top competition in the world, in the greatest game of all. No disrespect to the other code but Japanese Rugby doesn't fit that.

Manu will be back at the Roosters by the end of the year. It will cause unrest, rightfully, amongst fans of other clubs, but it's good for the game.

14. Fletcher Sharpe presents positive headache

20 year-old Fletcher Sharpe had reportedly been training in the halves during the pre-season. It seemed an outside shot he would be considered for round one but has since been named in the halves for their opening trial.

Sharpe has tremendous upside and if he can adapt to his new role quickly, it may very well become his own. In fact I'm predicting he is the option at six for the majority of the season.

This will present two, albeit positive, headaches for the coaching staff. Firstly whether they stick with him or go back to Gamble/Crossland, and more importantly whether or not to splash the cash for Dylan Brown.

I think if they have the chance they'll go in, for overs as previously alluded to, but Sharpe's efforts could cause a rethink if he hits the ground running.

13. Christian Welch & Tohu Harris to join coaching ranks

Unfortunate news that Christian Welch will join Tohu Harris in early retirement is both heartbreaking and an opportunity.

I would be absolutely shocked if both don't enter the coaching ranks at their current clubs as soon as possible.

Welch in the Origin camp makes the world of sense while Harris as an assistant for the Kiwis is very plauseable also. Neither will be lost to the game.

12. Fans face freezing out

Ticket pricing to the NRL trials is outrageous. $40 for a trial game!? Ok it is a double header, but again, it's a trial game.

The Eels are insisting on "one game memberships" for their clash with the Tigers at Commbank. $87! Yes you get a members pack but it's a one off game grab.

I'm not going to say crowds will drop as last year saw a big rise, but the modern day punter is facing some serious decisions re attending games moving forward.

11. Diving continues despite "crack down"

Earlier in these entries I referenced "crack downs" being ignored or fizzing out. I want to go specifically in on "diving" today.

Players will hit the ground under minimal contact and act as though they've been run off a defensive line. This is part of the game now as it has been rewarded in previous seasons.

The second we see a player hold his feet and not get rewarded with a penalty, the soccer style simulation will flood back in.

I give it two weeks!