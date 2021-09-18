It's been another busy week off the field, with the Tigers active in the transfer market and plenty happening at the Titans, Dragons and Eels. Here is the wrap.

Titans confirm six departures after being bundled out of finals

The Gold Coast Titans have confirmed six players will leave the club ahead of the 2022 NRL season.

Sam Stone and Jai Whitbread were already due to depart and will link up with the Leigh Centurions, however, the Titans have added four players to the list.

Million-dollar half Ashely Taylor finishes a stint at the club where he was simply never able to live up to his potential, while hooker Mitch Rein, utility Tyrone Peachey and winger Jonus Pearson will also all exit the Titans ahead of 2022.

Dragons announce ten players will leave club

The St George Illawarra Dragons have confirmed ten players will exit the club.

Anthony Griffin's side had a horror finish to the season after some bright spots in the first six weeks, the club losing their last eight on the trot to finish well outside the finals.

Now the club have confirmed a third of the roster won't be at the club next year.

Tariq Sims linked with shock new home

The St George Illawarra Dragons have all but confirmed Tariq Sims won't be at the club beyond the end of 2022, and now reports suggest a shock new candidate has thrown their hat into the ring.

While the Wests Tigers have been touted as Sims' most likely destination, it's understood Sims may be keen to get a move done as quickly as possible, and that could now be with the Sydney Roosters.

Discarded Titan linked with career-saving move

The Gold Coast Titans on Tuesday announced six players would not be remaining at the club in 2022, and already speculation about the potential destination of utility Tyrone Peachey has sparked.

While speculation regarding Peachey's eventual destination has been quiet, with few clubs seemingly interested in Peachey, he has a preference to remain in the NRL, and now The Mole is reporting for Wide World of Sports that the Brisbane Broncos may show interest in the utility.

Knights confirm departing players list

The Newcastle Knights have confirmed only four players will be exiting the Hunter-based club at the end of the 2021 season.

While Josh King (Melbourne Storm) and Connor Watson (Sydney Roosters) will remain in the NRL, the other duo of Gehamat Shibasaki and Blake Green have played their final NRL games.

While the Knights only listed the four departures this evening, it's intriguing to note Phoenix Crossland, Tex Hoy, Edrick Lee and Enari Tuala are all still with the club and off-contract at the end of this season.

Cowboys promote three for 2022

The North Queensland Cowboys have announced they will promote three players into their development squad for 2022.

While the club had already announced Riley Price as the first to join, they have today confirmed that Morgan McWhirter, Jordan Lipp and Tyreece Woods have also been handed development contracts.

The Cowboys also announced Jeremiah Nanai and Laitia Moceidreke will form part of the top 30 squad for 2022.

Taylor set to receive unexpected lifeline as battle to save career goes on

Former Gold Coast Titans' playmaker Ashley Taylor is scrambling to save his career, and it would appear a saviour may emerge in the most unlikely form.

It was only today that roster upheaval was reported as likely at the New Zealand Warriors, with Kodi Nikorima, Sean O'Sullivan and Chanel Harris-Tavita in the halves set to consider their options with Shaun Johnson's impending arrival at the club.

Parramatta star slams door shut on transfer talk

Parramatta Eels' star half Dylan Brown has slammed rumours that he is looking to depart the club.

Brown has had something of an indifferent season, and with a salary cap crunch set to hit the Eels over the next 12 months, Brown has been a constant name linked with those set to leave the club.

Revamped Walker on the verge of Brookvale reprieve

After turning around his early season woes, Dylan Walker appears likely to earn a contract extension to remain at Brookvale in 2022.

Walker was on fire in his 100th appearance for the Sea Eagles on Friday night, scoring a breakaway try during his side's 42-6 rout of the Roosters.

Dumped utility added to shopping list for surprise club

The Gold Coast Titans announced a major overhaul of their roster on Tuesday afternoon, confirming Tyrone Peachey and five other players would leave the club at the end of the season.

The future of Peachey has already come under plenty of speculation, with the Brisbane Broncos the first club rumoured to be interested yesterday, even before he was officially told he wouldn't be getting a new deal on the Gold Coast, where the Titans finished the regular season in eighth spot before falling to the Sydney Roosters in an elimination final next weekend.

Now, the Canberra Times are reporting that Peachey's next home could be in the Nation's Capital with the Raiders.

Bulldogs confirm eighth signing for 2022

The Canterbury Bulldogs have continued to add pieces to the puzzle for 2022 with the signing of John Asiata confirmed on Wednesday afternoon.

The one-year deal will see Asiata at Belmore for at least 2022, however, his future is uncertain following the current deal.

Asiata will join six other high-profile recruits in Matt Dufty, Josh Addo-Carr, Brent Naden, Matt Burton, Paul Vaughan and Tevita Pangai Junior at Belmore, while young South Sydney hooker Joshua Cook was also announced as a signing last week.

Panthers lock in gun forward on new contract

Penrith Panthers' star forward Moses Leota won't be going anywhere, inking a two-year contract extension which will see him remain at the club until at least the end of 2024.

Leota, who was off-contract at the end of 2022, would have been free to negotiate with other clubs from November 1 this year, however, the Panthers have moved to lock down their star forward.

Veteran Eel hints at decision on future

Parramatta Eels' winger Blake Ferguson has revealed on radio that he is set to be trying his hand abroad in rugby union following conjecture over his future.

The 31-year-old, who was at one stage nailed on to stay with Brad Arthur's side past 2022, will reportedly ply his trade in the 15-man game overseas.

FIVE potential landing spots for Adam Elliott

The Bulldogs made the difficult, yet correct decision to sever ties with Adam Elliott after an off-field indiscrestion.

Although Elliott's incidents were on the lower end of the atrocity scale, they seem to have added up to a point where the Dogs can no longer prioritise his undoubted talent.

What is also undoubted is that he will be lining up for a new club next season. At only 26, he's about to hit his peak.

We look at the five most likely destinations for the troubled, yet extremely talented Adam Elliott.

“I think he’ll stay”: Storm confident star isn’t going anywhere

The future location of Melbourne Storm hooker and lock Brandon Smith is a topic which simply refuses to go away, with discussions continuing.

Smith has been involved in a dramatic and damaging one-two punch for the Storm this season at hooker alongside Harry Grant.

Smith is contracted with the Storm until the end of 2022, but it would appear even if he is afforded the starting hooker role that the Victorian club will have a struggle to keep Smith, with clubs lining up around the block to sign him up.

There has also been talk he could move for 2022, however, Storm general manager of football Frank Ponissi has told SEN Radio that it won't be happening.

Warriors set for major revamp with futures uncertain

The New Zealand Warriors are set for a roster revamp, with four players off-contract at the end of 2022 likely to leave the club.

According to Stuff.NZ, all of David Fusitu'a, Chanel Harris-Tavita, Sean O'Sullivan and Kodi Nikorima are unlikely to remain at the club beyond the 2022 season..

It comes as the club gets set to make a play for off-contract Sydney Roosters' superstar Joseph Manu.

Eels lose vital cog as hooker links with English club

After a season back in the NRL, Parramatta's Joey Lussick will be heading back to the English Super League.

Lussick has signed a three-year deal starting from 2022 with the St Helens Saints. The Super League heavyweights have won 15 premierships, including two in a row in 2019 and 2020, and are this year's Challenge Cup winners.

Lussick will be at the club until at least the end of 2024.

FOUR potential landing spots for Ash Taylor

At one point in time, young Ashley Taylor was the talk of the town.

Taylor has a lot to give... but where? Released from the Titans, it certainly won't be there anymore, but there is still a future for the former million-dollar man in the NRL.

We take a look at four options for Ash Taylor in 2022. Where will he play his footy next season?

Interest in Tigers forward set to spark NRL transfer market merry-go-round

Reported interest in Wests Tigers' second-rower Luke Garner is set to spark an NRL merry-go-round and flurry of transfer market activity.

Garner has been long linked with a move to Manly, the rumours stretching all the way back to 2020.

He is on contract at the Tigers until the end of next year, but with few recruits for 2022, the Tigers are understandably desperate to revamp their roster.

Young centre not going anywhere as Bulldogs add another

The Canterbury Bulldogs have confirmed the re-signing of young gun centre Aaron Schoupp.

The 20-year-old was off-contract at the end of the year and there was a concern an off-season injury may have come into negotiations, with Schoupp set to lose most if not all of his pre-season ahead of the 2022 season.

It was revealed last Saturday by director of football Phil Gould that Schoupp needed a full rotator cuff repair of his shoulder before returning to the field.

FIVE potential landing spots for Tyrone Peachey

The Gold Coast Titans said goodbye to six players this past week.

Most surprising of all though was their releasing former Origin utility Tyrone Peachey.

We look at five of the most likely destinations for a player who can start at centre, in the halves or in the pack.

Legend calls on veteran to head overseas

Newcastle Knights legend and NRL immortal Andrew Johns has made a dramatic call for Mitchell Pearce to finish his career overseas.

Pearce is contracted at the Knights until the end of 2022, however, it appears his future and final rugby league contract lies away from the Hunter.

He has been linked with the Canberra Raiders and Canterbury Bulldogs, while it has been speculated the Wests Tigers could also be interested in the 32-year-old's services.

Knights set to lose gun youngster

A deadly mix of salary cap problems and too many back-rowers in the squad could cost the Newcastle Knights a touted future star in Zac Hosking.

While Hosking, at the age of 24, is yet to make his NRL debut, he has been a rock solid figure for the Newcastle Knights at reserve grade level.

He has won the club player of the year twice on the trot now, and is also able to mix it up at lock, having started a handful of games in the middle third before the eventual suspension and cancellation of this year's competition.

Titans star forward drops hint over future

Gold Coast Titans' forward Tino Fa'asuamaleaui has dropped a major hint regarding his future, indicating he doesn't want to go anywhere.

Fa'asuamaleaui, who transferred from the Melbourne Storm at the end of the 2020 season, has had a barnstorming first year in Titans colours.

