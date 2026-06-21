Manly Sea Eagles enforcer Haumole Olakau'atu has put his hand up to be recalled into the NSW Blues side after coach Laurie Daley dropped him for State of Origin Game 2.

Newcastle's Dylan Lucas replaced the Tongan international on the right edge for the second match, but failed to deliver the impactful blows Olakau'atu possesses in his arsenal.

Olakau'atu and his Manly Sea Eagles teammates put in a brave effort in a 13-12 golden point loss to the Bulldogs on Saturday. In another strong outing, he ran for 154 metres and recorded nine tackle breaks despite having a shoulder complaint in the second half.

The 27-year-old star said to the NewsWire that he's ready to return to the sky blue and would "like to think" that he is in contention for a call-up from Daley and the Blues coaching staff.

“I handled it pretty well. I tried not to dwell on it too much, so it's been a really enjoyable week despite the score on Wednesday and tonight,” he said to the NewsWire following his Bulldogs clash on Saturday.

“I'd like to think (he is in contention for Game 3).

“He (Daley) was pretty happy with how I went about it, and we still talk as well. Hopefully, I get picked.

“I'm available, and it's obviously up to ‘Loz' and the other guys to choose the best squad possible for game three. It's all in his hands.”

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Olakau'atu ran the most metres out of any forward from Game 1, and it became evident that the state needed his devastating runs during Game 2 when he was absent.

Manly coach Kieran Foran spoke confidently of Olakau'atu's ability on Friday morning before the Sea Eagles' golden point thriller.

“I've said it from the start that I wouldn't have any other back-rower in the country ahead of Haumole,” he said.

“I think what he brings to a footy side is unique, it's different to what many other back-rowers can bring, and I absolutely love that about him.”

The Sea Eagles will don a special '2008 Grand Final' heritage kit when they face the Melbourne Storm on Saturday night.

It will give Olakau'atu one last chance to prove himself to Daley before the Blues squad gets picked the following Monday.

Penrith Panthers star Liam Martin will also be available for selection to fight for the sky blue right second row jersey.