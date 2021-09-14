The Gold Coast Titans on Tuesday announced six players would not be remaining at the club in 2022, and already speculation about the potential destination of utility Tyrone Peachey has sparked.

Peachey is the most surprising of the six who have been let go, with the already announced Sam Stone and Jai Whitbread, as well as Mitch Rein, Ashley Taylor and Jonus Pearson joining Peachey out of the Gold Coast.

Peachey brings with him outstanding utility value to any club, with the ability to play in the centres, halves, at lock, the second-row or at hooker, as well as a mountain of experience, with the 30-year-old now approaching 200 first grade games.

While speculation regarding Peachey's eventual destination has been quiet, with few clubs seemingly interested in Peachey, he has a preference to remain in the NRL, and now The Mole is reporting for Wide World of Sports that the Brisbane Broncos may show interest in the utility.

It's understood the Broncos have earmarked Peachey as an experience ballplayer who may be able to complement an arriving Adam Reynolds beautifully.

While salary cap space is likely to be a problem, as if Kevin Walters' recent comments regarding wanting an experienced forward as their next addition, Peachey's talents could be well used around a youthful Brisbane side.

It's unclear whether Peachey would be able to buy a starting spot in Brisbane, even given his utility value given the halves are likely to be Reynolds and Tyson Gamble, Jake Turpin has locked down hooker, Kurt Capewell is arriving to play in the second row, and Pat Carrigan has a mortgage over the lock position when he returns from injury, but Peachey's utility value off the bench would have the Brisbane executive interested.

Peachey will need to act quickly if wants to remain in the NRL. He has been previously linked to the English Super League, but with clubs filling their rosters and salary cap space dwindling, Peachey could be the best talent on the open market.