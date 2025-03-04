Ahead of the Canterbury Bulldogs opening match of the 2025 NRL season against the St George Illawarra Dragons, hooker Reed Mahoney has broken his silence on rumours that had him linked with an exit from the club.

A former club skipper, Mahoney had one of his best seasons in the NRL during 2024, which saw the Bulldogs reach the NRL Finals series and was even named in the extended squad for the QLD Maroons as coverage for Harry Grant.

However, this didn't stop rumours emerging linking him with a surprise exit from the Canterbury Bulldogs less than a month ago, despite him still being contracted for a further two seasons on a salary of around $625,000 a season.

"I'm hearing a strong rumour that former Bulldogs skipper Reed Mahoney was shopped around to rival NRL clubs in the off-season," The Triple M Whisper said in a new segment on Triple M Breakfast with Beau, Tarsh & Woodsy.

While Bulldogs GM of Football Phil Gould shut down the "complete rubbish" rumours in February, Mahoney has had his say on the reports for the first time, which sent the rumour mill into overdrive and sent shockwaves across the NRL competition.

"All of those rumours get shoved around footy all the time so to have the big man [Phil Gould] say that feels nice," Mahoney said.

"I'm not too worried about it. I wasn't worried about it when it come out.

"I know my place here and I'm super excited to go out there on Saturday and play my best footy."

Starting his career with the Bulldogs in the SG Ball Cup competition, Mahoney featured in 101 matches for the Parramatta Eels between 2018-22 before switching back to Belmore at the start of 2023.