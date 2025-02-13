Canterbury Bulldogs GM of Football Phil Gould has addressed rumours that star hooker and former captain Reed Mahoney was shopped around to rival clubs during the off-season.

On Thursday, the rumour mill went into overdrive when reports emerged that Mahoney was linked with an exit from the club and was apparently shopped around to rival teams despite still being contracted for the next two seasons.

Earning around $625,000 a season, the news couldn't have occurred at a weirder time after he had one of his best seasons in the NRL during 2024 and was even named in the extended squad for the QLD Maroons as coverage for Harry Grant.

"I'm hearing a strong rumour that former Bulldogs skipper Reed Mahoney was shopped around to rival NRL clubs in the off-season," The Triple M Whisper said in a new segment on Triple M Breakfast with Beau, Tarsh & Woodsy.

However, Canterbury Bulldogs GM of Football Phil Gould has shut down the rumours, revealing that neither the club nor Mahoney's management had decided to shop him around to rival teams.

"It's complete rubbish," he told Wide World of Sports.

"I know Reed's manager really well, and I'm confident he hasn't shopped him around.

"I know that no one from our club has shopped him around. So there is absolutely nothing to it."

Starting his career with the Bulldogs in the SG Ball Cup competition, Mahoney featured in 101 matches for the Parramatta Eels between 2018-22 before making the switch back to Belmore at the start of 2023.