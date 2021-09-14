The Gold Coast Titans have confirmed six players will leave the club ahead of the 2022 NRL season.

Sam Stone and Jai Whitbread were already due to depart and will link up with the Leigh Centurions, however, the Titans have added four players to the list.

Million-dollar half Ashely Taylor finishes a stint at the club where he was simply never able to live up to his potential, while hooker Mitch Rein, utility Tyrone Peachey and winger Jonus Pearson will also all exit the Titans ahead of 2022.

The Titans were bundled out of the NRL finals on Saturday evening in controversial scenes by a single point to the Sydney Roosters, with Peachey and Rein both playing in that game.

None of the other four played, with Taylor being dropped in the weeks leading up to the finals and the other trio only serving as backup players for most of the season.

Taylor's exit won't come as a great surprise, with his future under a cloud for several weeks. He has been linked to other clubs including the Canberra Raiders, but his future in the NRL is up in the air at best.

He departs the club having played 114 games across six seasons.

Peachey is maybe the most surprising of the six being let go. The utility, who has played in the halves, at lock, in the second-row, at hooker and in the outside backs during his three-year stay in the club has plenty of ability and could be picked up by one of several clubs, including the Brisbane Broncos who he has recently been linked with.

Rein is now 31 years of age and may struggle to pick up another contract, although plenty of clubs are short on hooking stocks, including former club the St George Illawarra Dragons, while another option could be the Canterbury Bulldogs who are known to be looking for a first-choice option in the number nine.

Pearson will likely go back to the Queensland Cup, where he had signed with the Titans from in 2020. He played just two games for the Titans.

The Titans have already signed four for 2022 in Aaron Booth, Shallin Fuller, Isaac Liu and Paul Turner, while Jayden Campbell and Alofiana Khan-Pereira have both signed new deals and will be in for a move from the development list to the top 30 squad.