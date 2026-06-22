The NRL's Match Review Committee has charged three players following the action on Sunday's football.

The North Queensland Cowboys will be breathing a sigh of relief after star forward Jason Taumalolo was cleared of any suspension, giving him the green light to celebrate his 300th NRL match in Townsville this Saturday.

Taumalolo uplifted Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad in the 52nd minute of the match between the Cowboys and the Raiders in Christchurch.

The Tongan wrecking ball was placed on report for a dangerous throw, with the NRL head honchos deeming it a grade 1 charge and a $750 fine. If he decides to fight the charge at the panel and loses, it will be bumped up to $1000.

Seven minutes later Warriors lock Erin Clark was booked for grade 1 dangerous contact on Heilum Luki, resulting in a $1000 fine. Clark's misdemeanour will be bumped up to $1500 if he fights it at the judiciary unsuccessfully.

In the following match between the Melbourne Storm and the Canberra Raiders, Morgan Smithies was placed on report for the green machine just after half-time. The NRL deemed his dangerous contact charge on Harry Grant a grade 1 severity, resulting in an early plea fine of $1000, or $1500 if he decides to fight.

The Cowboys face a tough challenge for Taumalolo's 300th, coming up against a hungry Penrith Panthers side who dropped the ball against the Gold Coast Titans on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Warriors face the Dolphins on Saturday afternoon, and the Raiders will host the St George Illawarra Dragons the following day.