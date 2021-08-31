Following his side's upset victory on Saturday night, Parramatta veteran Blake Ferguson is reportedly set to stay with Parramatta into 2022.

The 31-year-old, who's future at the club wasn't exactly crystal clear prior to last weekend, is now set on staying at the Eels, according to Wide World of Sports' The Mole.

Ferguson has had an up-and-down season in his third year with the club, being omitted for Round 13 against the Knights and not appearing again until Round 19.

However, it was his inspirational display against the Storm, denying them of a historic 20th win in a row, that has gotten the wheels turning on a new deal.

BLAKE FERGUSON

Wing Eels ROUND 24 STATS 2

Tries 109

All Run Metres 7

Tackles Made

Ferguson was a constant threat on the wings for Brad Arthur's men, finishing with two tries and seven tackles as the Eels ran out 22-10 winners over the top-of-the-table Melbourne.

Speaking to The Mole, Ferguson explained he had offers from other clubs but is electing to stay put for next season.

"I will let [Agent Sam Ayoub] do the talking for me," Ferguson said.

"He's never disappointed me in contract years."

The veteran has plied his trade at four different clubs since his debut in 2009.

Starting his career off at Cronulla, Ferguson made the switch to Canberra in 2011 where he spent two seasons with 'The Green Machine'.

Following an indecent assault charge in 2013, the NRL blocked his move to the Roosters in 2014, meaning he missed out entirely on that season before sealing his move in 2015.

Since his move to Parramatta in 2019, the 31-year-old has appeared 54 times with the club and has only played in 15 matches so far this year.

With the Eels' win against Melbourne snapping their four-game losing streak, they can now focus on their final round clash against cross-town rivals Penrith.

Should they manage to upset the Panthers, then the Eels can finish as high as fourth pending other results, however a loss could see them slip down to sixth to book a home elimination final in week one of finals.