South Sydney Rabbitohs superstar Latrell Mitchell has confirmed he is firming for a return this weekend against the Parramatta Eels.

It gives the 29-year-old centre one opportunity to showcase his talent for a State of Origin audition before the NSW Blues team is selected on Monday morning.

Mitchell has been sidelined with a bulging disc complaint, limiting him to nine appearances in the cardinal and myrtle this season.

Those south of the border face the formidable task of clinching a series win at a decider in Brisbane's iconic Suncorp Stadium.

“Yeah it's been good. Been doing a bit of swimming, pilates,” Mitchell said on his fitness when appearing on Sunday Night with Matty Johns.

“I'll be pushing to play this week. See if Wayne has a position for me.”

Following the NSW Blues' dismal display in Game 2 of the series, former NRL star Matty Johns is calling for Mitchell to be selected into the side to add pure X-factor to the line-up.

The Blues missed the mark with big-game moments, with Johns insisting on picking players whose presence elevates the surrounding teammates.

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“Don't pick on form,” Johns said.

“There'll be changes and without going too far into it now, don't pick on form. What they should do is pick big game players who have presence. Like Latrell, Liam Martin, Api Koroisau.

“Those are the blokes who don't fear the big occasion and have presence.

“The other thing is we have to simplify our football.

“At the moment, Teddy and Nathan Cleary have never really worked. It's like oil and water so they have to make a decision there.

“Is there a possibility of putting Ethan Strange alongside Nathan because Ethan can run the football.

“I'd start with Addin Fonua-Blake, Payne Haas and Cam Murray at lock. You want to start on the front foot and get the other guys like Nathan into a rhythm.”

Mitchell was tight-lipped when asked about his fitness heading into the third installment of the Origin series.

“Oh, look. Doesn't matter really,” he said.

“I've been running and training well and looking forward to returning against Parra.”

Mitchell last featured in sky blue in Game 3 last year, where the state was shocked on home soil, losing 24-12 in a deciding fixture at Accor Stadium.

Coach Laurie Daley came under criticism following Game 2's loss this year, where he had the blowtorch applied to him after his interchange selections came under the spotlight.

Livewire Apisai Koroisau remained on the bench when the Blues needed an influx of points, but was never given the green light to come into the contest throughout the entire 80 minutes.

“I felt like Api could've done a bit with his creativity,” Mitchell said.