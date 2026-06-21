Sydney Roosters second rower Angus Crichton was a late withdrawal from the club's Sunday night clash with the Cronulla Sharks.

The 30-year-old was spotted at Allianz Stadium in a moon boot, crutches, and a knee scooter to assist with an injury to his right foot.

He is set for a stint on the sidelines, with fresh reports from NewsCorp revealing he will miss six weeks for the tri-colours.

It is understood a six-week return would be a best-case scenario, and if the injury doesn't heal accordingly, he will require surgery, which may sideline the Australian international for the remainder of the year.

Crichton is rugby-bound at the end of the season, signing a multi-year contract with Rugby Australia, producing fears he may have played his last game in the NRL.

Nat Butcher moved to the left second row for Crichton in his late withdrawal, with the Bondi-based outfit making light work of the Sharks in a 27-8 defeat at home.

Crichton has been managing the injury for a number of weeks, but still put in 80-minute performances against the Dolphins and the Raiders, while missing seven minutes of game time against the Storm three weeks ago.

Since his NRL debut for South Sydney in 2016, Crichton has notched up 211 first grade games across the two foundation clubs.

Crichton will join former Roosters teammate Joseph-Aukuso Sua'ali'i in the 15-man code next year, while winger Mark Nawaqanitawase will also depart the NRL for Japanese Rugby to be primed for the 2027 Rugby World Cup.