Entering the final 12 months of his contract with the Hull Kingston Rovers, Tyrone May provided an insight into his future and addressed rumours that his younger brother came close to playing in the Super League competition.

A premiership winner with the Penrith Panthers in 2021, the 28-year-old is able to play several positions on the field and has spent the past three seasons overseas for the Hull Kingston Rovers and, previously, the Catalans Dragons.

Before moving to Hull ahead of this year, reports emerged linking him with the Canterbury Bulldogs as Cameron Ciraldo was set to offer him an NRL lifeline but never went through.

Failing to rule out an NRL return, May revealed that he has no issues with remaining with Hull beyond next season and staying overseas despite the hope of one day playing in the same team as his brothers - Terrell May and Taylan May.

This would see him add to his 56 first-grade matches with Penrith between 2017 and 2021. It also coincides with the news that Terrell has agreed to a new three-year contract with the Wests Tigers after a breakout season for the Sydney Roosters.

“I haven't thought about it really, I'm just thinking about playing this year. I'm looking forward to starting the season and playing especially with a few, new familiar faces that I have played with before,” May told League Express.

“It's a hard one because me and my brothers had always emphasised the fact that we wanted to play together, but if it doesn't work out then we all have our own paths and we do our own thing.

“I definitely feel comfortable at KR and I have no issue if there is a place for me to stay.”

Tyrone also confirmed that his younger brother Taylan May never came close to signing with Hull Kingston Rovers in the Super League after there were reports he was welcomed into the club and had even started training in their facilities.

May hasn't been seen on the rugby league field since he was released from the remainder of his contract with the Penrith Panthers after being banned from competing in the NRL due to the competition's no-fault stand-down policy.

“He was never close to signing. He was just here to get away from all the stuff back home. He has his own stuff going on and once that is settled then hopefully he will have a future in the game," he added.

“He's doing fine. Because I've been back home, we've been training together a fair bit, getting on with our business and getting in shape for the new season.”

While he has had numerous off-field incidents throughout his career, his career on the rugby league field is a different story.

This was evident when the Panthers were willing to offer him a $1.2 million two-year contract extension - before his termination - to keep him at the club.

Only 22, May scored 17 tries in 30 first-grade matches and six tries in five Test matches for Samoa.

A Michinbury Jets junior, he was seen as a future State of Origin representative. He produced a lethal combination with Izack Tago before missing back-to-back Grand Finals due to injury.