The Penrith Panthers have officially announced that centre Taylan May will depart the club effectively immediately.

This comes after the Samoan international is facing charges over allegations of domestic violence involving his partner.

He is currently banned from playing in the NRL at the moment due to the competition's no-fault stand-down policy.

"Taylan May is departing the Penrith Panthers effective immediately and is seeking other opportunities," a club statement read.

"With respect to all parties, the club will make no further comment on the matter."

MORE TO COME...