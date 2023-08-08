Penrith Panthers 2021 NRL Grand Final winning team member Tyrone May is set to enter the open market.

Off-contract at the end of the season with the Catalans Dragons, French publication L'Independant is reporting that he will leave the club at the end of the season with his future still unknown.

May joined the Catalans Dragons in 2022 after being terminated from his Panthers contract due to off-field issues. Before leaving Penrith, he played 56 games for the club between 2017-21 and came through their well-renowned junior pathways system. He also has two appearances to his name for the Samoan national team.

A month ago, it was reported by News Corp that the Bulldogs were set to offer May an NRL lifeline, which would see him reunite with former Penrith assistant coach Cameron Ciraldo who is now in charge of the Bulldogs.

Reuniting with former teammates Matt Burton, Villiame Kikau and Jaeman Salmon, May could easily fit into the Bulldogs' starting 17.

While the reports linking him to the Bulldogs came to an abrupt end, other NRL clubs could also benefit from signing Tyrone May. His versatility and ability to play a variety of positions could see him be of use as a starting player, backup player or even as an experienced player helping develop the younger guys on the roster.

In the past, Tyrone May has played at fullback, in the centres, played as a playmaker at five-eighth, halfback and hooker as well as in the forwards, featuring in the second-row and lock positions.

However, he could make a shock return to the Panthers or end up with the Roosters, after previously revealing his main desire is to play in the same team with his younger brothers Taylan May (Penrith Panthers) and Terrell May (Sydney Roosters).

FOOTY NEWS Straight to your inbox!

“I don't know what's going to happen yet, but I do like it here. There is no rush for me to go anywhere else or make a decision on that yet," May told League Express earlier this season.

“I need to discuss it with my brothers and then we will make a decision as a family. My ambition is not to return to the NRL in general, my ambition is to play with both my brothers together at one club.

“How that plays out I guess we will see what happens but that's the ultimate goal. I want to do our family proud all together.”