Former Penrith Panthers outside back Taylan May could reportedly look to pick up his career in England.

The back this week left the Penrith Panthers by mutual consent with the club.

After off-field issues and more recently, alleged domestic violence offences which May is pleading not guilty to, he was to be stood down under the NRL's no-fault stand-down policy until at least March next year when he is due to face court over the charges.

The Panthers had originally moved to terminate his contract due to previous off-field indiscretions under the club's code but eventually reached a mutual agreement with the back last week for his exit from the club.

"Taylan May is departing the Penrith Panthers effective immediately and is seeking other opportunities," the club wrote in a statement on Friday morning confirming his departure.

"With respect to all parties, the club will make no further comment on the matter."

That will leave the Panthers with money to play with under their salary cap in the coming seasons, but according to News Corp, May will now look to relaunch his career in the English Super League.

While it's unclear which clubs are interested, Taylan's brother Tyrone currently plays for Hull KR.

Some reports have suggested May is already in England and training with the Hull-based club, although the club themselves told the Hull Daily Mail that, while May has been welcomed around the club, it's not in an official capacity and no conversations have been held over the relaunch of his career with the outfit.

As it stands, Hull sit in fourth spot on the English Super League table with Tyrone May joined by the likes of Peta Hiku, Oliver Gildart, Jai Whitbread and Kelepi Tanginoa as the other ex-NRL players in the squad.