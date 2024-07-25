A premiership-winner with the Penrith Panthers in 2021, Tyrone May admits he has yet to rule out a potential return to the NRL in the future.

Last playing in the NRL in 2021, he has since been plying his trade overseas in the Super League after being terminated from the Panthers due to a serious breach in his contract in relation to a social media post on Instagram.

Appearing for the Catalan Dragons between 2022-23 and now the Hull Kingston Rovers, May is only 28 years old and has continually been linked with a return to the NRL, aiming to play with his two younger brothers - Terrell May and Taylan May.

Before moving to Hull ahead of this season, reports emerged linking him with the Canterbury Bulldogs as Cameron Ciraldo was set to offer him an NRL lifeline but never went through and he decided to remain overseas.

May confirmed that he will play with Hull Kingston Rovers next season but has yet to decide on his future beyond 2025 and has failed to rule out a potential return to the NRL down the line.

“There's an option there. But I just want to see what happens. Obviously, I've got two brothers. One of them is with me now," May said on his future to The Mirror.

“We've spoken about all playing together and if it doesn't work out, then my time here has been outstanding.

"I've got a good relationship with Willie [Peters] and the board, and if it works out it works out.

"I am here next year and then there is an option for the third year so we'll take it as it comes.”

In the past, Tyrone May has played at fullback, in the centres, played as a playmaker at five-eighth, halfback and hooker, as well as in the forwards, featuring in the second-row and lock positions.

Always having the desire to play together with his younger brothers, he may have to wait some time due to Terrell May being contracted with the Sydney Roosters until the end of 2026, while Taylan May is without a club at the moment.

“We've never all played together," he added.

"There was one time we snuck off to a [country] knockout and played together just that once.

"They've played together in juniors but never at the top level. I played one game in New South Wales Cup with one of my brothers but that's it.”