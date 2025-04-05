You'd be forgiven for believing we would have some downtime following the Daly Cherry-Evans bombshell of last week.

Rugby league just doesn't work like that my friends.

Broncos, NSW Blues and Kangaroos powerhouse Payne Haas has set the cat amongst the NRL pigeons by considering an international switch to represent Samoa moving forward.

The rumours, and the fact Haas played into them during a brief interview, have split the game's fan base pretty much right down the middle.

It's also re-ignited the often heated debate of Origin eligibility given the tier-on/two system that current exists.

If Haas does indeed switch his international allegiance to Samoa, as expected, he'll still be able to represent the NSW Blues.

The reaction to this news seemed to indicate that people forget just how many NSW Blues represent other nations in the World Cup and Pacific Nations tournaments.

Brian To'o, Stephen Crichton, Jarome Luai and Spencer Leniu have all represented Samoa. Recent Blues Haumole Olakau'atu and Keaon Koloamatangi represented Tonga.

There are others as well. I really don't see what the big deal is with Haas potentially doing the exact same thing.

Don't even get me started on the Queensland side of things ...

As a fan of the Kangaroos, the idea of Haas deserting the green and gold frightens me. As a fan of the international game though, it would be priceless!!!

Prior to the defections of Jason Taumalolo and Andrew Fifita, the international game was a very much a case of Australia vs either New Zealand or England.

The number of top quality players who have since represented the Island nations has seen both Samoa and Tonga become superpowers to the point the Samoans played in two major international finals.

They faced the Kangaroos in England in the most recent World Cup, and set up a rematch last season in the Pacific Nations Cup Final.

Adding arguably the game's best middle forward could potentially close the gap even further. Or completely!?

Which is exactly why the current Tier-one/two system works so well.

If they were to, as many have called for, re-classify Tonga and/or Samoa as tier one nations, both nations stocks would suffer greatly.

Or, on the flip-side, the NRL's golden goose, the State of Origin series would cop a huge hit.

Can you imagine a Blues team without the best winger in the game in To'o, the game's best prop in Payne Haas and a four-time Premiership-winning half in Jarome Luai?

Or can you imagine Samoa lining us sans that talent in the next World Cup? They'd be lucky to advance out of the group stage, let alone push the traditional big three.

Ok it's probably not an ideal look to have someone representing NSW/QLD and then a nation other than Australia, but the current system is the best option.

We want both the Origin series and International league to be strong.

For that to happen, the Kangaroos must suffer.

This is not to say that the Kangaroos wouldn't plunder everything before them even without Payne Haas and potentially Tino Fa'asuamaleaui.

My only issue is if Haas or Tino were to represent Samoa and then flip back to the Kangaroos for the next World Cup.

That's practically saying they just don't want to travel to England at year's end for the Ashes series.

Eligibility rules seem to change every season but I'm happy for players to represent the Island nations and still play Origin. I'm just not happy to see them play for Samoa this year then the Kangaroos next year.

Taumalolo (from New Zealand), Fifita (Australia) and co. all committed and stayed committed. That's absolutely fine.

I honestly think Haas playing for Samoa represents another boom for the rep game. Very similar to the Taumalolo/Fifita jump.

There's already talk of the aforementioned Fa'asuamaleaui joining him.

Throw those two in and Samoa suddenly become a very, very threat. If they're not already.

With the next World Cup taking place in Australia, it guarantees massive crowds and all time high interest in all games, not just those featuring the Kangaroos.

I absolutely love it, even if it "robs" the Roos of, potentially, two of the best middle forwards in the world.

I'd almost guarantee though that Haas and Tino would suddenly bail on any such ideas if the Origin arena were shut to them.

Not only are the match payments life changing but the Origin series remains the pinnacle of our game.

Ideally, it would be the World Cup, but it's not. That's just fact.

We can revisit the tier-one/two argument if Samoa or Tonga were to win the next World Cup. Closing the Origin possibility would mean it would be the only World Cup they'd win but the question could be asked.

Quite frankly I don't see a potential Haas switch as anything but a positive.

It's not like the Kangaroos would struggle with the likes of Pat Carrigan, Terrell May, Lindsay Smith and co bashing everyone before them at NRL level right now.

The tier-one/two system is far from perfect but it's the best way to guarantee that the best players are playing on the biggest of stages.

That's what we want to see!