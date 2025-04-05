Another breakdown in negotiations has struck between Accor Stadium and the South Sydney Rabbitohs, with this blow potentially pointing to a change in venues for the club.

Rabbitohs CEO Blake Solly has made his feelings clear on the club's desire to move venues, due to the lack of progress on the planned upgrade of Accor Stadium from the NSW State Government.

While plans for an upgrade have been discussed for years, it was reported by Andrew Webster on Wednesday that the current NSW Government would not be allocating any funds towards Accor Stadium in their current term, or their next term if elected.

This has rubbed South Sydney the wrong way, and it has now been revealed the club wishes to play out of Allianz Stadium, home to rivals Sydney Roosters.

“South Sydney have made it pretty clear that they want to move away from Sydney Olympic Park,” The Daily Telegraph's Michael Carayannis told SEN 1170 Breakfast.