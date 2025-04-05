Another breakdown in negotiations has struck between Accor Stadium and the South Sydney Rabbitohs, with this blow potentially pointing to a change in venues for the club.
Rabbitohs CEO Blake Solly has made his feelings clear on the club's desire to move venues, due to the lack of progress on the planned upgrade of Accor Stadium from the NSW State Government.
While plans for an upgrade have been discussed for years, it was reported by Andrew Webster on Wednesday that the current NSW Government would not be allocating any funds towards Accor Stadium in their current term, or their next term if elected.
This has rubbed South Sydney the wrong way, and it has now been revealed the club wishes to play out of Allianz Stadium, home to rivals Sydney Roosters.
“South Sydney have made it pretty clear that they want to move away from Sydney Olympic Park,” The Daily Telegraph's Michael Carayannis told SEN 1170 Breakfast.
“Solly and Chairman Nick Pappas met with NSW Premier Chris Minns and attempted to fast-track [Accor's upgrade] because they have a long-term contract with the venue."
The Rabbitohs are currently contracted to play their home fixtures at Homebush until 2030. However, this deal was signed under the condition that Accor Stadium be renovated, which it has not.
Their desire to play out of Allianz is quite clear, a sentiment that Carayannis says may just make the most sense in the long run.
“They want to move back to what is South Sydney's heartland towards the city.
“I think it makes more sense for South Sydney to be at Allianz. They had such a big history at the SCG and the old Sydney Football Stadium.
“They've been there a long time, and it just doesn't feel like home for them.”
There has been no response from Accor Stadium about the Rabbitohs' request, but with the NSW government pushing the venue's upgrade down the priority list, the stadium may have no choice but to grant the club's wish.