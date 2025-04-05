Days after reports emerged linking Jake Clifford with a return to the Super League competition, the North Queensland Cowboys playmaker has broken his silence on the rumours.

Moving back to the Cowboys last season after a one-year stint with Hull FC in the Super League, Clifford has made 11 appearances since returning to North Queensland, with three coming in 2025.

Replacing Tom Duffy in the halves for the past three matches and playing alongside Tom Dearden, he started in the club's two victories against the Canberra Raiders and Penrith Panthers.

Off-contract at the end of the season, his great form has only fueled interest from rival teams, with the Leigh Leopards being one of the teams to express an interest in his services.

Responding to the reports, Clifford admitted to The Townsville Bulletin that while there is always speculation surrounding the future of off-contract players, he intends to remain at the Cowboys beyond this season.

"Yeah, I think so," he told the publication when asked if he wants to remain in Townsville.

“Honestly, with rugby league your footy does the talking. Being off contract, there's going to be noise around all them (sic) situations, and that (Leigh) was one last week.

“But I haven't really given it too much thought just yet. I'm playing for the club I grew up following, and that's all my main focus is – is trying to play some good footy and consistent footy for the Cowboys."

Clifford's admission comes after Leigh Leopards head coach Adrian Lam all but confirmed his interest in the Cowboys halfback and stated that the club was also looking at several other players.

“There are always names who are going to come up in the media in regards to this area and I'm ok with that because we are in a position to buy,” Lam said.

“We are excited about that but we don't want to be in a rush with it either.

"Jake Clifford is a quality player but we are looking at three or four different halves and a total of ten different players to get the best two or three out of that.

“That will progress as we go through the season but overall I am happy with the squad.”