Leigh Leopards coach Adrian Lam has conceded the club remains cautious about the long-term future of star hooker Edwin Ipape, despite the Papua New Guinea international being contracted until the end of 2031.

Ipape, 27, is one of the biggest rugby league stars to emerge from Papua New Guinea and would be a marquee target for the NRL's incoming PNG Chiefs franchise, which is set to enter the competition in 2028.

The hooker represented Papua New Guinea at the Rugby League World Cup and is regarded as an icon in his home nation, making the prospect of a homecoming a significant storyline as the new club prepares to build its roster.

However, PNG Chiefs general manager Michael Chammas insists the franchise will respect Ipape's current contract situation.

“Everyone keeps asking us about Edwin Ipape," Chammas said to NRL.com.

“The reality is that Edwin Ipape signed a six-year deal to stay at Leigh, and as far as has been reported, there is no NRL get-out clause for him, so we've got to respect his position there.

“Just like the NRL, we know the rules we're playing by, and if things pop up, we'll deal with them.

“But at the moment, there are some rules around certain players that limit what we can do.”

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While Chammas publicly downplayed any pursuit of Ipape, Leigh coach Adrian Lam suggested the matter may not be as straightforward as it appears.

“It's a little bit of foresight,” Lam said in reference to the fact that Ipape's contract reportedly has no NRL clause, seemingly confirming that fact; however, he added.

“I think I've mentioned in the past that I don't think that one is over just yet, so we'll wait and see.”

Pressed further on the possibility of the PNG franchise making a move for the star hooker, Lam remained cautious.

“I'll let you work that out. I'm not going to comment too much on that, but he's a big personality in the country.

“He's massive for us, it seems like he's contracted here until he's 45-years-old, I hope that's the case that he will be anyway, but I just think that we'll wait and see what happens.”

Despite Ipape's long-term deal and the absence of an NRL release clause, Lam's comments suggest Leigh is not yet completely comfortable the matter is settled, with the pull of a PNG homecoming likely to remain a talking point as the franchise's 2028 entry draws closer.