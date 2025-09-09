Player of the year and other award winners are beginning to be named across the NRL for the 2025 season.\r\n\r\nAs each club make their announcements for 2025, Zero Tackle will update this article.\r\n\r\nClick on the links below to see who won your club's award in previous years.\r\n\r\nClick here to see the awards for the 2024 season!\r\nClick here to see the awards for the 2023 season!\r\nClick here to see the awards for the 2022 season!\r\nClick here to see the awards for the 2021 season!\r\nClick here to see the awards for the 2020 season!\r\nClick here to see the awards for the 2019 season!\r\nClick here to see the awards for the 2018 season!\r\nClick here to see the awards for the 2017 season!\r\nClick here to see the awards for the 2016 season!\r\n\r\nUse the drop down menu below to cycle through the announced clubs so far.\r\nCanterbury Bulldogs\r\nThe Canterbury Bulldogs have confirmed Stephen Crichton as their player of the year for 2025 after a fantastic season leading the team around the park.\r\n\r\nThe club's members didn't see it the same way, with Connor Tracey taking out the fan-voted award, while Jethro Rinakama won the rookie of the year award.\r\n\r\nDr George Peponis Player of the Year: Stephen Crichton\r\nNRL Players' Player of the year: Stephen Crichton\r\nMembers' Player of the Year: Connor Tracey\r\nSteve Mortimer Rookie of the Year: Jethro Rinakama\r\nNRL coaches award: Max King\r\nNRL community award: Josh Curran\r\nNRLW Player of the Year: Andie Robinson\r\nNRLW Members' Player of the Year: Tayla Preston\r\nNRLW Players' Player of the Year: Ashleigh Quinlan\r\nNRLW coaches award: Angelina Teakaraanga-Katoa\r\nNRLW Rookie of the year: Moana Courtenay\r\nHazem El Masri Jersey Flegg Cup Player of the Year: Bailey Myers\r\nManly Sea EaglesTolutau Koula has been named the Sea Eagles' player of the year for 2025 after the young centre put together an impressive campaign.\r\n\r\nHe is only the fifth Sea Eagle to win the Roy Bull Best and Fairest award over the last decade, with Jake Trbojevic, Tom Trbojevic, Daly Cherry-Evans and Lachlan Croker the only other winners.\r\n\r\nKoula also won the Players' Player award at the club, while final round debutant Joey Walsh was voted the rising star.\r\n\r\nNRL Roy Bull Best and Fairest: Tolutau Koula\r\nNRL Players' Player Award: Tolutau Koula\r\nNRL Leading Point Scorer Award: Reuben Garrick\r\nNRL Leading Try Scorer Award: Tolutau Koula\r\nKen Arthurson Rising Star Award: Joey Walsh\r\nMenzies Medal for the Play of the Year: Reuben Garrick\r\nGordon Willoughby Medallion: Lehi Hopoate\r\nManly Mentality Award: Siosiua Taukeiaho\r\nNRL Doug Daley Club Person of the Year Award: Kellie Pethybridge\r\nNRL Club Wellbeing and Education Award: Ethan Bullemor\r\nNRL Club Community Award: Tom Trbojevic\r\nNSW Cup Bob Batty Best and Fairest Award: Caleb Navale\r\nNSW Cup Players' Player Award: Clayton Faulalo\r\nJersey Flegg Russ Bull Best and Fairest Award: Campbell Munn\r\nJersey Flegg Cup Players' Player: Callum Dowell\r\nJake Trbojevic Junior Representative Player of the Year: Sifa Oldfield\r\nJunior Representative Player of the Year: Georgie Lawton\r\nLisa Fiaola Cup Players' Player: Paula Halaholo\r\nLisa Fiaola Cup Best and Fairest: Lahni Moore\r\nHarold Matthews Cup Players' Player: Ashton Large\r\nHarold Matthews Cup Best and Fairest: Ashton Large\r\nTarsha Gale Cup Players' Player: Georgie Lawton\r\nTarsha Gale Best and Fairest: Indiana Russell-Lia\r\nSG Ball Cup Players' Player: Campbell Munn\r\nSG Ball Cup Best and Fairest: Brendan Couzens\r\nNorth Queensland CowboysTom Dearden unsurprisingly scooped the awards for the Cowboys in what was a disappointing season for Todd Payten's side.\r\n\r\nDearden, who played for Queensland at State of Origin level, won the three main awards for the club, with it being his second player of the year award in a row.\r\n\r\nPaul Bowman Player of the Year award: Tom Dearden\r\nPlayers' Player award: Tom Dearden\r\nTownsville Bulletin Fan Choice Player of the Year: Tom Dearden\r\nClub Person of the Year: Braidon Burns\r\nNRL Cowboys Way: Heilum Luki & Tom Chester\r\nJCU Education Award: Tom Duffy\r\nAffiliate Player of the Year: Emarly Bitungane\r\nNRL Rookie of the Year: Rob Derby