Brisbane Broncos
Payne Haas has claimed his fifth consecutive Paul Morgan medal as the Brisbane Broncos player of the year.
In an incredible run of consistency, the New South Wales State of Origin and Australian Kangaroos representative forward was once again named as a prop of the year in the Dally M team of the year.
In winning his fifth Broncos' player of the year award, Haas joins Allan Langer at the top of the list for multiple winners. Haas recorded a staggering 16 more votes than any Broncos player in the count for the grand finalists.
Haas also won the Players' Player, Most Consistent Player and best forward award. Reece Walsh won back of the year, while Tristan Sailor won rookie of the year.
Mariah Denman was the NRLW player of the year for the Broncos.
Full list of awards
Paul Morgan Medal: Payne Haas
Kevin Walters most consistent player award: Payne Haas
Shane Webcke best forward award: Payne Haas
Allan Langer best back award: Reece Walsh
Gary Balkin players' player award: Payne Haas
Cyril Connell rookie of the year award: Tristan Sailor
Wally Lewis play of the year award: Kotoni Staggs (Round 4)
Community service award: Patrick Carrigan
NRLW player of the year: Mariah Denman
NRLW most consistent player award: Mariah Denman
NRLW best forward: Neta Nu'uausala
NRLW best back: Ali Brigginshaw
NRLW players' player award: Mariah Denman and Mele Hufanga
NRLW play of the year: Mele Hufanga (Round 3 vs Cowboys)
Club person of the year: Simon Scanlan