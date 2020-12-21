SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 26: Nathan Cleary of the Panthers Is tackled by John Sutton of the Rabbitohs during the round 7 NRL match between the Penrith Panthers and the South Sydney Rabbitohs at Panthers Stadium on April 26, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

The 2020 NRL regular season is over and clubs have begun handing out their annual end of season awards.

Penrith playmaker Nathan Cleary has taken out the club’s Merv Cartwright Medal for 2020 following a prolific season for the Panthers.

Cleary was also named Dally M Halfback of the Year and was crowned RLPA PLayers’ Champion earlier in the year after guiding his side to the Grand Final.

NRL Rd 18 - Panthers v Eels
PENRITH, AUSTRALIA – SEPTEMBER 11: Nathan Cleary of the Panthers is tackled during the round 18 NRL match between the Penrith Panthers and the Parramatta Eels at Panthers Stadium on September 11, 2020 in Penrith, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Merv Cartwright Medal: Nathan Cleary
John Farragher Award for Courage and Determination: James Fisher-Harris
Members Player of the Year: Nathan Cleary
Ben Alexander Rookie of the Year: Stephen Crichton
Club Person of the Year: Jason Wrigley

