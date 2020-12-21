Penrith playmaker Nathan Cleary has taken out the club’s Merv Cartwright Medal for 2020 following a prolific season for the Panthers.
Cleary was also named Dally M Halfback of the Year and was crowned RLPA PLayers’ Champion earlier in the year after guiding his side to the Grand Final.
Merv Cartwright Medal: Nathan Cleary John Farragher Award for Courage and Determination:James Fisher-Harris Members Player of the Year: Nathan Cleary Ben Alexander Rookie of the Year: Stephen Crichton Club Person of the Year: Jason Wrigley