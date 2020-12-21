Penrith Panthers

Penrith playmaker Nathan Cleary has taken out the club’s Merv Cartwright Medal for 2020 following a prolific season for the Panthers.

Cleary was also named Dally M Halfback of the Year and was crowned RLPA PLayers’ Champion earlier in the year after guiding his side to the Grand Final.

Merv Cartwright Medal: Nathan Cleary

John Farragher Award for Courage and Determination: James Fisher-Harris

Members Player of the Year: Nathan Cleary

Ben Alexander Rookie of the Year: Stephen Crichton

Club Person of the Year: Jason Wrigley