Melbourne Storm

Storm halfback Jahrome Hughes has claimed his maiden Player of the Year title following a stellar season in Purple.

Hughes edged out playmaker Brandon Smith for the honours, with forward pair Christian Welch and Dale Finucane also trailing toward the top of the points tally.

The decorated evening for Hughes was compounded when he also claimed the Members' Player of the Year award for 2021, a season that saw the New Zealand international score nine tries and assist a further 19.

JAHROME HUGHES

Other awards saw young flyer Dean Ieremia claim the Rookie of the Year honours, while versatile half Nicho Hynes was elected the Most Improved in a breakout year for the new Cronulla signing.

While Smith fell narrowly short in securing the Player of the Year Award, the Storm hooker was crowned Best Forward, with speedy fullback Ryan Papanehuyzen claiming the countering award of Best Back of the Year.

Members’ Player of the Year: Jahrome Hughes

Billy Slater Rookie of the Year: Dean Ieremia

Most Improved Player: Nicho Hynes

Best Forward of the Year: Brandon Smith

Best Back of the Year: Ryan Papenhuyzen

Try of the Year: George Jennings (round 18)

Cooper Cronk Feeder Player of the Year Award: Marion Seve

Greg Brentnall Young Achievers Award: Jay Natapu

Under-20s Darren Bell Medal: Antonio Sanele

Michael Moore Award Clubperson of the Year: Meirion Jones

Chairman’s Award: Michael Christo