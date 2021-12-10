The 2021 NRL regular season is over and clubs have begun handing out their annual end of season awards.
View through each and every club that has revealed their award winners for this season so far.
Melbourne Storm
Storm halfback Jahrome Hughes has claimed his maiden Player of the Year title following a stellar season in Purple.
Hughes edged out playmaker Brandon Smith for the honours, with forward pair Christian Welch and Dale Finucane also trailing toward the top of the points tally.
The decorated evening for Hughes was compounded when he also claimed the Members' Player of the Year award for 2021, a season that saw the New Zealand international score nine tries and assist a further 19.
Fullback
Tries
Try Assists
Tackle Breaks
Other awards saw young flyer Dean Ieremia claim the Rookie of the Year honours, while versatile half Nicho Hynes was elected the Most Improved in a breakout year for the new Cronulla signing.
While Smith fell narrowly short in securing the Player of the Year Award, the Storm hooker was crowned Best Forward, with speedy fullback Ryan Papanehuyzen claiming the countering award of Best Back of the Year.
Members’ Player of the Year: Jahrome Hughes
Billy Slater Rookie of the Year: Dean Ieremia
Most Improved Player: Nicho Hynes
Best Forward of the Year: Brandon Smith
Best Back of the Year: Ryan Papenhuyzen
Try of the Year: George Jennings (round 18)
Cooper Cronk Feeder Player of the Year Award: Marion Seve
Greg Brentnall Young Achievers Award: Jay Natapu
Under-20s Darren Bell Medal: Antonio Sanele
Michael Moore Award Clubperson of the Year: Meirion Jones
Chairman’s Award: Michael Christo