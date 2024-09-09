A Newcastle Knights forward has confirmed that he has become the second player to catch the attention of The Dolphins as he runs off-contract at the end of the season.

After just mkaing the 2024 NRL Finals series, the Newcastle Knights have been in the midst of a roster rebuild for the past few months. Unlike other teams, the rebuild isn't due to their success on the field but rather is about freeing up room in their salary cap.

The is has seen multiple players and veterans of the club linked with an exit from the club, including the likes of Adam Elliott, Jayden Brailey, Jack Hetherington, Jackson Hastings, Dane Gagai, Tyson Frizell, Daniel Saifiti and Leo Thompson.

Now, another member of the club's squad could be headed for the exit door.

Off-contract at the end of the season, forward Brodie Jones confirmed to The Newcastle Herald that he received interest from The Dolphins to join them as he faces being squeezed out of the club.

Progressing through the club's pathways system since 2014, Jones has been a regular feature off the Knights interchange bench this season in which he has appeared in 17 first-grade matches.

Capable of playing in the top competition, his potential arrival to The Dolphins will add to their forward depth and put pressure on the existing squad members for a regular spot in the team.

This comes after the club will farewell Euan Aitken (Rabbitohs), Jarrod Wallace, Jesse Bromwich (retirement), Lachlan Hubner (Rabbitohs) and Tevita Pangai Junior (Super League).

Along with Mat Croker, Krystian Mapapalangi and Enari Tuala, he is one of four Knights players uncontracted beyond this season.

RELATED ARTICLES ON DEPARTURES AT NEWCASTLE KNIGHTS

The confirmation from Jones coincides with the news that contract talks between the Dolphins and Daniel Saifiti have stalled due to the club not upping their offer. This means he will remain at Newcastle with his brother Jacob Saifiti for the time being.

Admitting he won't take a pay-cut to go somewhere else, Saifiti has been permitted to test the open market and exit the club as they look to free up room in their salary cap - the forward is on a reported salary of up to $850,000 a season until 2026.

He has also been linked with a potential move to the St George Illawarra Dragons and has previously met with them before negotiations stalled.

However, as it stands, there has been no more interest in the NSW Blues representative and he isn't close to agreeing on a deal with another team.

"As it stands with Daniel, we aren't even close to doing a deal with anyone," Knights recruitment manager Peter O'Sullivan told The Newcastle Herald.