Newcastle Knights forward Adam Elliott has revealed there is no truth to the rumour linking to a departure from the club before the end of his playing contract.

The Knights are desperately attempting to balance both their roster and salary cap, with the club currently in a tricky position ahead of 2025.

Already, Daniel Saifiti and Jack Hetherington have been heavily linked with an exit, while Jayden Brailey, Dane Gagai and Tyson Frizell have all been floated as potential names who could yet find new homes for 2025, despite the lateness of the timeline given squads return for pre-season in November.

Speaking to the Newcastle Herald, though, Elliott expressed that the rumours that were set to see him depart the club simply aren't true.

"It was the first I'd heard of it. I spoke to Peter O'Sullivan and my manager about it, and there's no truth in it," Elliott told the publication.

Elliott is contracted to the Knights until the end of 2025 on a deal believed to be worth around $500,000 per season and would be free to negotiate with rival clubs from November 1 for the 2026 NRL season, regardless.

Elliott's floated departure from the Knights came this week, with The Sydney Morning Herald's Adrian Proszenko telling SEN Radio that the forward who moved from the Canberra Raiders at the end of 2022 could be on the move after being given a 'tap on the shoulder'.

"A stack of players have been tapped on the shoulder, and they include the likes of Daniel Saifiti, Jayden Brailey, Adam Elliott and Jack Hetherington," The Herald's Adrian Proszenko said on SEN 1170 Crunch Time.

"Daniel Saifiti's been on the market for six weeks or something, and no one's picked him up as yet, and at the same time, there are other props that are available as well."

The 29-year-old has been one of Newcastle's most consistent performers since arriving at the club, playing 18 games last year and another 21 this year, with all of them starting at lock in 2024. This season, he has averaged 95 metres per game and tackled at a tick under 94 per cent.