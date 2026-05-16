The Wests Tigers are already down on troops, but the issues could be about to get worse with centre Taylan May's season potentially over.

The star, who came back from a layoff out of the game in the middle of 2025, has been a walk up starter ever since for the Tigers.

He re-injured his shoulder during the club's heavy magic round loss to the Manly Sea Eagles though and is now expected to miss a significant chunk of time.

As it's the same shoulder as he has already injured, a shoulder reconstruction could be required pending on the results of scans.

"Not good, I think it dislocated so again, he will have to get a scan, but it could be the season," head coach Benji Marshall said of May during his post-match press conference.

The Tigers will likely look to include Jeral Skelton in their side to replace May, with Sunia Turuva potentially moving back into the centres.

May's injury is added to for the Tigers by that to Jock Madden after he injured his hamstring against the Sea Eagles.

With halfback Adam Doueihi already sidelined, it could pave the way for Latu Fainu to start the next block of games for the joint-venture in the halves.

In addition to the potential opportunity for Fainu, Marshall said he is hopeful of having a handful of players back alongside the suspended Apisai Koroisau after the club's bye next weekend.

"We get Api back next week, Jahream [Bula] is a chance, Heamasi [Makasini] could be back in the frame, and probably a couple more there too, but having the bye is the first start, have a bit of time off, reset and start again," Marshall added.

A return for Bula in Round 13 would be approximately two weeks ahead of schedule, however, Doueihi will still be joined on the sideline by Samuela Fainu at the very least.

The Tigers expect Alex Twal's absence to be only a week after he was a late withdrawal from the Manly clash with a knee problem.

Marshall's side, who have lost three straight, will aim to turn things around after their bye when they clash with the struggling Canterbury Bulldogs at Parramatta on May 30.